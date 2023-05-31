Addictions recovery worker accused of multiple sex assaults: New Westminster police

For years, rumours have swirled in the addiction recovery community about an employee preying on vulnerable people in narcotics anonymous programs in New Westminster -- and on Tuesday, police made an arrest.

Fifty-year-old Adam Haber faces three counts of sexual assault involving three different victims and dating back as far as 2012.

"Mr. Haber's employment put him in direct contact with people who were in a vulnerable stage in their lives," said Sgt. Andrew Leaver of the New Westminster Police Department. "That definitely gives him access to numerous victims that are going through recovery."

According to Leaver, 11 alleged victims have spoken with police in an ongoing investigation that could lead to more charges.

Police say many of the alleged victims found each other through a Facebook group called 'Stop Adam H' which was set up by people concerned by his behaviour.

Sarah Burfoot also works in addiction recovery and tells CTV News she has been trying to sound the alarm about Haber for years.

"It's important to me because I want to support anyone who has been affected by the behaviours of Adam Haber and hold people who do harm accountable," she said outside the courthouse in New Westminster.

Haber made his first appearance Wednesday and a provincial court judge released him on bail with several conditions, including that he not have any contact with his alleged victims.

Haber also worked as a personal trainer and a property manager.

Police believe there may be more victims who have not yet spoken to investigators and they encourage those people to reach out.

"Our investigators are trained in trauma-informed practice," said Leaver. "And our victim assistance unit is here to support survivors through this process."

Burfoot said she and others are also prepared to help anyone who may wish to come forward.

"It's a very empowering process. It's also very validating to finally be heard, to be taken seriously and to be believed," Burfoot said.

Outside court, Haber's lawyer declined to comment on the charges.

Anyone with information about this case or who has been the victim of a sexual assault is asked to call the New Westminster Police Department's Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 604-529-2430 or send an email to mcucrimetips@nwpolice.org.