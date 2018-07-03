

CTV Vancouver





Several pipeline opponents from Greenpeace Canada have rappelled down from the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge to stop an oil tanker from crossing underneath.

Greenpeace spokesperson Jesse Firempong told CTV News a dozen people are helping with the blockade, which was launched Tuesday in time for the morning rush hour.

"They've formed a human drawbridge," Firempong said. "Seven folks have rappelled from the catwalk and they're prepared to stop the tanker from passing."

The other five activists are supporting them from the bridge, according to Greenpeace.

A number of large flags are flying from the blockade, which Firempong said were decorated by First Nations from across the Coast Salish region.

It's unclear how long the blockade will last, but Greenpeace said its members are willing to stay suspended in the air overnight.

Vancouver police said they started receiving reports of the incident at 7:30 a.m., and that the department's Marine Unit is on scene assessing the situation.

"Public safety, including the safety of the (protesters) and our officers, is our priority," Const. Jason Doucette said in an email.

There was no traffic disruption on the bridge deck as of around 8 a.m., according to police.