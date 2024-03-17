Abbotsford woman's husband charged with murder after fatal stabbing
The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford Friday night has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.
In an update Sunday, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the victim as 41-year-old Balwinder Kaur. She was found with life-threatening stab wounds by police who responded to a call for an assault in progress on Friday night, and died soon after in hospital.
At the time, police said a man who was “known to the victim” was arrested at the scene.
Jagpreet Singh, 50, has been charged with second-degree murder and police have identified him as Kaur’s husband.
“This was an isolated incident,” says IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.
“IHIT will continue to work with AbbyPD over the coming days, not only to advance this investigation, but to support the community affected by this tragedy.”
The homicide team said there will be no media availability in the case, as it is “now before the courts.”
