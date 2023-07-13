Abbotsford police seek men seen dumping 'drywall suspected of containing asbestos' at school

Abbotsford police are looking to identify two men seen illegally dumping bags of drywall at a school in the city earlier this week.

The men were caught on surveillance video dumping "10 large bags of drywall suspected of containing asbestos" shortly before 10 p.m. on July 8, according to social media posts by the Abbotsford Police Department.

Police did not name the school where the incident occurred, but said it happened in the 35000 block of Old Clyburn Road. Abbotsford Christian Middle and Secondary School appears to be the only school located on that block.

"Luckily, no school staff or children have suffered from harm in response to this blatant disregard for public safety," police wrote on Facebook.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the men or has information about the incident to call them at 604-859-5225 and cite file number 2023-80602.