Abbotsford police looking for man wanted for multiple charges, public told to not approach

Police in Abbotsford say they're looking for a man who didn't appear in court for multiple charges and have warned the public not to approach him.

Warrants were issued for James Perrin, 30, after he didn't appear in court, police said in a notice Wednesday. The charges against him include dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police while operating a vehicle, breach of release order and wilful resist of a police officer.

Officers believe Perrin was last seen walking near Clearbrook and Marshall roads at about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Perrin is described as being 5'9" tall, about 200 pounds and having short, brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-859-5225, but anyone who sees Perrin shouldn't approach him and just call 911.