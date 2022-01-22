Abbotsford police find 12 catalytic converters in suspect's stolen vehicle

A catalytic converter is seen in this photo provided by North Vancouver RCMP. A catalytic converter is seen in this photo provided by North Vancouver RCMP.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener