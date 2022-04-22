Abbotsford mayor concerned about potential spring floods on Fraser River

The mayor of Abbotsford says he is concerned about the potential for flooding from the Fraser River during the spring freshet.

Mayor Henry Braun said conditions this year seem similar to those during the historic flooding of the spring of 1948, with cooler-than-normal temperatures and more snow up country.

“I don’t want to be alarmist but if we all of a sudden have five or six days of 30-plus degree (heat) in May followed by a downpour of rain, I may be signing more evacuation orders in Glen Valley and other places,” he said Friday.

The mayor said he’s probably more nervous, in part, given what Abbotsford experienced with the catastrophic flooding on Sumas Prairie last November.

“I don’t know if I can handle two in six months,” Braun said.

Last year’s flooding caused billions of dollars in damage.