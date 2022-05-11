Abbotsford homicide victims identified, investigators still unsure if killing was random or targeted

Homicide investigators have publicly identified the two people found dead in an Abbotsford home on Monday as a couple in their 70s.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Wednesday that the two victims were 77-year-old Arnold De Jong and his wife, 76-year-old Joanne De Jong.

The pair were found dead inside a home in the 33600 block of Arcadian Way shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday. Abbotsford police determined their deaths were suspicious and IHIT was called in to investigate.

In a news release Wednesday, IHIT said its members are still collecting evidence, interviewing witnesses and constructing a timeline of the case.

"At this stage, it is uncertain if this was a random or targeted incident," IHIT's statement reads.

“We are sharing information with AbbyPD and following multiple leads,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee, in the release.

“We are asking anyone with information about Arnold and Joanne to call IHIT. Their information may be key.”

Tips in the case can be provided via the IHIT Information Line at 877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.