Abbotsford homes will need to be destroyed to construct dike, mayor says

Vancouver -

The City of Abbotsford says several homes need to be destroyed to shore up a levy and prevent the Sumas Prairie from turning into a lake once again.

Mayor Henry Braun confirmed the troubling development at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

According to Braun, the dike that protects the prairie has been breached, and a levy must be built as soon as possible.

The largest hole in the dike is approximately 100 metres long. The city plans to use help from the Canadian Forces to build a two-and-a-half-kilometre dike alongside Highway 1 starting tomorrow morning.

Braun was unable to say exactly how many homes would need to be expropriated to facilitate the emergency construction.

"I think it's between six and 12," Braun said in response to a reporter's question.

"I sense you're looking for numbers, so I don't want someone to think it's 50 houses," he added. "One house is too much. And if it were my house, I'd be concerned, too. But there are not many options here."

This is a developing story and will be updated