Abbotsford groups establish disaster relief fund to help pay for recovery, rebuilding

Vancouver -

A trio of Abbotsford-based institutions has teamed up to establish a special relief fund for businesses and organizations helping the city recover from this week's devastating flooding.

The Abbotsford Community Foundation, the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce and the University of the Fraser Valley announced Thursday that they have jointly established the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund.

The fund "will provide grants to local agencies involved in the disaster relief effort, as well as businesses that have been affected by these events," according to a news release from the three organizations.

“We want the Abbotsford community to know we will be here when it counts,” said Wendy Neufeld, executive director of the Abbotsford Community Foundation, in the release.

“We are here now, and we will be here later, as the community recovers and rebuilds. That’s why we’ve partnered with UFV and the Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce to establish the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund.”

The Abbotsford Community Foundation will serve as the fund's "donation hub," accepting funds, issuing tax receipts and disbursing funds where they're needed most.

The chamber of commerce and the university plan to use their networks to raise money for the fund, and to identify those in need of assistance.

Numerous fundraising efforts have begun since floods inundated the cities of Abbotsford, Merritt and Princeton and mudslides cut off the Lower Mainland from the rest of Canada earlier this week.

The Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund is intended to help specifically in the City of Abbotsford, where hundreds of farms remained underwater Thursday.

In his morning update on the situation, Mayor Henry Braun said water had been rising in the eastern Sumas Prairie, and that the city is "not out of this by a long shot."

To donate to the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund, visit the community foundation's website.

For more information on how to help with disaster relief province-wide, CTV News Vancouver has compiled a list of resources.