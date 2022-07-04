'A month's worth of rain' could fall in a single week in B.C., forecaster says
After a small taste of summer weather, British Columbians are in for what one forecaster is calling a "relapse to spring."
According to the Weather Network, the province is expected to see "a month's worth of rain" in a single week.
The soggy start to July, paired with a record summer snowpack, means flooding is a major concern over the coming day, meteorologist Kevin MacKay warned in a blog posted Monday morning.
It's unusual for this time of year. July is one of the driest months in the province, but a weather pattern called a "rex block" means the rain will stick around for a bit, according to forecasters.
"This upper-level blocking pattern occurs when an upper-level low gets caught beneath an upper-level ridge, essentially jamming up the jet stream and forcing a stagnant pattern to remain in place for days—and even weeks in extreme cases," the Weather Network said in a previous advisory for the area.
Parts of the province can expect thunderstorms as a result, especially in the Okanagan. Hail and localized flooding are possible, the Weather Network's team warned.
In Vancouver, Environment Canada's Monday morning forecast included rain on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday night and Thursday.
Victoria's forecast is similar, though Tuesday should be drier and Wednesday has a chance of showers.
Rain is only expected Monday and Tuesday in Kelowna, then maybe overnight Thursday and Friday.
But given that July is typically dry, even the additional 30 to 50 millimetres of rain forecast for the Interior is much more than normal.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | New Surrey hospital: Update on 'next step' expected from health minister
Canadian airlines, airports top global list of delays over the weekend
Canadian airlines and airports claimed top spots in flight delays over the July long weekend, notching more than nearly any other around the world. Air Canada ranked No. 1 in delays on Saturday and Sunday, according to tracking service FlightAware.
Bank of Canada surveys suggest business and consumer inflation expectations up
A pair of new reports from the Bank of Canada point to rising inflation expectations by Canadian businesses and consumers. In its business outlook survey released Monday, the central bank said businesses' expectations for near-term inflation have increased, and firms expect inflation to be high for longer than they did in the previous survey.
'It's the real deal': Doctors warn about future wave fuelled by Omicron variants
COVID-19 cases are rising again in Canada, with the two fast-spreading Omicron sub-variants known as BA.4 and BA.5 to blame. CTVNews.ca has a guide to what you need to know about the new variants.
U.S. Capitol riot: More people turn up with evidence against Donald Trump
More witnesses are coming forward with new details on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's devastating testimony last week against former U.S. President Donald Trump, says a member of a U.S. House committee investigating the insurrection.
'He was a hero': Family says Ottawa man killed in fatal collision sacrificed himself
The family of an Ottawa man killed in a Canada Day crash in the west end says Tom Bergeron died exactly as he lived: selflessly thinking of others before himself.
COVID-19 has 'crushed' Canada's health-care system, warns doctor
Chronic staff shortages in Canada's health-care system have been exacerbated by waves of COVID-19 infections, and are pushing the system to the brink, warns a medical advocate for Doctors Manitoba.
People seen surfing on Toronto subway train in 'incredibly ill-advised' stunt
An 'incredibly ill-advised stunt' is being investigated by the Toronto Transit Commission after video emerged of two masked men carrying Canadian flags while surfing on top of a train.
Video shows police in Ohio kill Black man in hail of gunfire
A Black man was unarmed when Akron police chased him on foot and killed him in a hail of gunfire, but officers believed he had shot at them earlier from a vehicle and feared he was preparing to fire again, authorities said Sunday at a news conference.
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
-
Researchers sound alarm over health of 13 endangered southern resident orcas
Researchers in Washington state are sounding the alarm over the health of the southern resident killer whale population, saying at least 13 of the orcas appear to be in poor condition.
-
Scene of Saanich, B.C., shooting cleared, businesses reopened, police say
The remaining businesses on Shelbourne Street in Saanich, B.C., that had been closed after last week's shooting at a Bank of Montreal branch have now reopened, police say.
-
Island Health reducing hours at Comox Valley medical lab
A medical lab in the Comox Valley is the latest facility on Vancouver Island to see its hours of operation reduced.
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another rainy day in Calgary, warming through the week
Warming, yet unsettled weather in Calgary this week.
-
Police investigating after body discovered in alleyway Sunday morning
Calgary police are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday morning in Upper Mount Royal by someone out walking their dog.
-
-
-
-
Daughter of Toronto Blue Jays coach killed in 'terrible accident' while tubing in U.S.
The 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays' first base coach died in a 'terrible accident' while tubing in the U.S. this weekend.
-
People seen surfing on Toronto subway train in 'incredibly ill-advised' stunt
An 'incredibly ill-advised stunt' is being investigated by the Toronto Transit Commission after video emerged of two masked men carrying Canadian flags while surfing on top of a train.
-
Dog left with lost baggage at Toronto Pearson Airport for about 21 hours
A Toronto woman says a dog she rescued from the Dominican Republic has been traumatized after being left in a corner of Toronto Pearson International Airport with baggage for about 21 hours.
-
Dozens of firefighters battling blaze started by explosion in Monteregie
More than dozen fire trucks from municipalities across Montreal's South Shore are battling a major fire at an industrial produce building in the Monteregie on Monday morning.
-
-
Prominent Radio-Canada personalities urge broadcaster to fight CRTC racial slur decision
Dozens of prominent Radio-Canada personalities are urging their employer to fight back against a recent CRTC decision ordering the public broadcaster to apologize over the on-air use of a racial slur.
-
LIVE NOW
LIVE NOW | Rick Bowness to be introduced as Winnipeg Jets head coach
Rick Bowness will be addressing the media on Monday for the first time as the new head coach of the Winnipeg Jets.
-
Victim of stabbing at The Forks had just moved to Winnipeg from Ukraine
A Ukrainian refugee living in Winnipeg for two weeks was the victim of a Canada Day stabbing at The Forks.
-
Ukrainian refugee family ready to start new life in Manitoba
A Ukrainian refugee is excited to begin a new life in Manitoba after escaping the war in Ukraine with her family and reuniting with her sister in Winnipeg Sunday.
-
'Tragic event': Three people dead in ATV collision, Sask. RCMP say
Three people are dead after two ATVs crashed on Highway 925 just outside of Dillon, Sask. on Friday night.
-
In pictures: Saskatoon’s 10 most expensive house listings
The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has increased but the number of places to buy remains 20 per cent lower than last year, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.
-
Wakaw, Sask. pharmacy robbed of prescription meds, RCMP say
Police are investigating a pharmacy robbery Saturday afternoon in Wakaw and are asking for people's photos taken in the area.
-
Stolen City of Regina truck involved in accident with serious injuries: Regina police
A man was seriously injured after a stolen City of Regina truck collided with his vehicle early Saturday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
-
Regina prepares to welcome charter flight with displaced Ukrainians
Regina’s Ukrainian community is preparing to welcome the first charter flight with families displaced by the war in Ukraine.
-
One dead, one hospitalized after fire at Cape Breton seniors’ complex
One person has died and another person was taken to hospital after a weekend fire in Cape Breton.
-
N.S. woman calls for private fireworks regulation after her dog dies 'scared and alone'
Canada Day weekend fireworks have sparked more calls to either regulate or ban backyard fireworks displays in Nova Scotia.
-
'There should have been one': N.S. mother drives son to ER after waiting nearly an hour for ambulance
A Nova Scotia mother says she had to drive her son to hospital herself on Canada Day when no ambulance showed up after more than 40 minutes.
-
Six people taken to hospital after 2am crash: Police
A Toronto man is charged after a Monday morning crash that sent six people to hospital, including four kids, according to police.
-
Apartment fire in London, Ont.
London firefighters were called to an apartment fire south of the Hyde Park area.
-
Vacant south London DQ goes up in flames, again
London police have been called in to investigate a fire at the vacant Dairy Queen on Wharncliffe Road in London.
-
Sudbury police search for suspect following early morning car chase
One young offender is in custody and police are searching for a second in Sudbury following a car theft July 2.
-
Sudbury stunt driver went 93 km/h over speed limit, police say
Greater Sudbury Police say they arrested a driver Sunday night who was speeding on Lasalle Boulevard at 143 km/h.
-
OPP charge two people in connection with murder on Manitoulin Island
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people in connection with a June 24 shooting where one person died.
-
'I was legitimately terrified': Encampment resident recounts armed police response
What ended up being a false alarm saw Waterloo regional police respond to a weapons call at a Kitchener encampment with guns drawn on Saturday.
-
Driveway paved without permission needs to be ripped up, says Puslinch, Ont. homeowner
A Puslinch, Ont. woman says her driveway will need to be repaved less than month after she came home to find strangers working on it without her prior consent.
-
Justin Bieber's family member allegedly involved in fiery Stratford crash
A fiery crash shut down a Stratford street on Tuesday and witnesses tell CTV News one of Justin Bieber's family members was allegedly involved.