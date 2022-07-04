'A month's worth of rain' could fall in a single week in B.C., forecaster says

After a small taste of summer weather, British Columbians are in for what one forecaster is calling a "relapse to spring."

According to the Weather Network, the province is expected to see "a month's worth of rain" in a single week.

The soggy start to July, paired with a record summer snowpack, means flooding is a major concern over the coming day, meteorologist Kevin MacKay warned in a blog posted Monday morning.

It's unusual for this time of year. July is one of the driest months in the province, but a weather pattern called a "rex block" means the rain will stick around for a bit, according to forecasters.

"This upper-level blocking pattern occurs when an upper-level low gets caught beneath an upper-level ridge, essentially jamming up the jet stream and forcing a stagnant pattern to remain in place for days—and even weeks in extreme cases," the Weather Network said in a previous advisory for the area.

Parts of the province can expect thunderstorms as a result, especially in the Okanagan. Hail and localized flooding are possible, the Weather Network's team warned.

In Vancouver, Environment Canada's Monday morning forecast included rain on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday night and Thursday.

Victoria's forecast is similar, though Tuesday should be drier and Wednesday has a chance of showers.

Rain is only expected Monday and Tuesday in Kelowna, then maybe overnight Thursday and Friday.

But given that July is typically dry, even the additional 30 to 50 millimetres of rain forecast for the Interior is much more than normal.