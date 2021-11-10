A group of people used a gun to rob a store in Vancouver, and all they took was ice cream

VANCOUVER -

Three adults have been arrested following a strange theft from a Vancouver grocery store.

According to police, the trio was arrested after one of them flashed a gun while at a grocery store on Robson Street.

Officers said they were called to the store Monday night after it was reported that a man tried to steal three tubs of ice cream.

It appears that's all he was trying to take, and the value of the dessert was just $21.

The Vancouver Police Department said staff at the store tried to stop the thief, and two accomplices approached. One flashed a gun, officers said, and the man got away.

"Several people called 911 to report the violent crime, which allowed VPD officers to quickly respond and apprehend the suspects as they were trying to leave the area," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement Tuesday.

"This level of violence associated with petty crimes is shocking and unacceptable. It's hard to understate the impact this kind of crime has on small business owners and their staff."

The people arrested have not been publicly identified as they have not been charged, but police say they were two men, aged 40 and 27, and a 31-year-old woman.

All three were arrested for robbery and taken to jail.