Vancouver Police Board faces pro-Palestinian complaints

The Vancouver Police Board has approved an external investigator to look into complaints stemming from pro-Palestinian protests.

One of the complaints involves concerns over Vancouver Police Department surveillance of protesters, using technology such as drones, cell phones and body-worn cameras.

BC Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA) and other local legal groups argue that such surveillance is unnecessary and jeopardizes the privacy of the demonstrators and others.

“We are concerned about the heightened surveillance and monitoring by VPD of Pro-Palestine solidarity protesters,” said Meena Dhillon, managing lawyer with South Asian Legal Clinic of B.C.

In response, the Vancouver Police Board agreed to appoint an external investigator to investigate the complaint.

Board Director Allan Black told the room that Bob Rolls is the recommended candidate to fill that role after a “careful review.”

Rolls was a former VPD Deputy Chief who retired in 2010. The board says he also served on the Surrey Police Board and the Judicial Council of B.C.

Black was asked ahead of the vote whether Rolls has dealt with anti-Palestinian and or human rights matters in the past, but was unable to say.

“He would have available to him whatever information he needed, either with the VPD, human resources, with human rights and legal information,” said Black.

Black told room that the board believes Rolls will be objective and be thorough in his report.

BCCLA told CTV News minutes after the approval that it has concerns over potential biases.

“(It's) difficult to believe that there wouldn't be bias,” said Meghan McDermott, BCCLA’s policy director.

“I just think it’s disgusting. I think it’s a show. It’s theatre and is not intended to get at the gravity of the issues.”

The second complaint considered Thursday alleges excessive use of force by police during a May 31 demonstration that blocked an intersection and railway crossing in East Vancouver.

On that day, 13 people were arrested and charged.

Unlike the other complaint, the police board says it will defer the use of force complaint until after the court proceedings conclude.