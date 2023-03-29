'A freeze response of shock': Expert weighs in on bystanders not stepping in during fatal Vancouver stabbing

After a man was fatally stabbed outside of a Vancouver Starbucks in front of dozens of witnesses, video of the attack is circulating on social media, raising questions about why nobody stepped in to help.

Paul Schmidt, 37, was stabbed in front of his fiancée and three-year-old daughter after an argument with another man on Sunday. A GoFundMe set up to help his young family has now reached more than $100,000.

His mother said the argument started because Schmidt asked the man not to vape near his daughter.

Graphic video of the attack has been circulating online, showing bystanders watching and filming, but not stepping in to help. One man in particular is seen casually drinking his coffee moments after Schmidt was stabbed.

According to clinical counsellor Robert Grigore, it’s an understandable response.

“Most likely, this gentleman is in a freeze response of shock,” Grigore said. “His nervous system is overwhelmed, he's not quite processing what’s happening. He’s just doing auto-pilot.”

When it comes to witnessing traumatic and stressful incidents, Grigore said people have three natural responses, “fight, flight, and then freeze.”

He also raised concerns about members of the public viewing the raw video, with something so traumatic possibly leading to PTSD.

“You can’t not see it,” he said. “Just watching you could have nightmares, flashbacks, start to feel uneasy. You might be hyper vigilant, looking around when you’re walking on the street.”

The attack is reigniting concerns that Vancouver is not safe. CTV News asked for comment from Mayor Ken Sim, who ran on a public safety platform in the fall election. We were directed to ABC Coun. Brian Montague, a former police officer.

“I’m saddened, I’m sickened,” Montague said in response to the attack. “There’s no reason for something this violent to be occurring, there’s just no rationale behind it. Even as a police officer for 28 years, I could never wrap my head around the senseless of violence that sometimes occurs.”

When asked about the sentiment of Vancouver being unsafe, he responded, “I think we’re doing better, there’s always room for improvement.”