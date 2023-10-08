'A franchise here would be amazing': NBA returns to Vancouver with Raptors pre-season game

Local basketball fans filled Rogers Arena Sunday as the Toronto Raptors hosted the Sacramento Kings in front of a sold-out crowd.

Team Canada men's basketball head coach Jordi Fernandez, who's also an associate coach with the Sacramento Kings, spoke about the possibility of a National Basketball Association franchise returning to Vancouver.

“I’m very impressed. It’s beautiful and obviously, a franchise here would be amazing," said Fernandez. "I’m sure everybody in the NBA would be happy to travel here.”

The Grizzlies franchise played in Vancouver from 1995 to 2001, before leaving for Memphis.

Though most fans in attendance donned Raptors merchandise, Grizzlies jerseys were also popular amongst the crowd.

Jeff Martin, basketball fan and owner of apparel company VanCity, launched a promotional campaign earlier this year to seek out potential investors for an NBA franchise in Vancouver.

"I'm trying to find a team of billionaires. Fifteen billionaires all to pledge $200,000,000," said Martin, who attended the game wearing a 'Van-back' t-shirt.

Martin says each person who commits would receive a custom-made 'Van-Back' jersey from his company.

“We’ve had a couple of bites from people who say they have money, unfortunately, nothing has panned out yet.”

While Martin says he's hopeful, the NBA is expected to expand to Seattle and/or Las Vegas before considering Vancouver.