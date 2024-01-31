'A bit of a reprieve': Evacuation order downgraded in Pemberton, B.C.

A flooding-related evacuation order has been downgraded for properties in Pemberton, B.C., that include a wastewater treatment plant, a search and rescue base, an airport and an animal shelter.

The Village of Pemberton, in an update online, said the half-dozen buildings on Airport Road are now under an evacuation alert "due to observed conditions, forecasts and favorable weather."

Mayor Mike Richman says improved conditions Wednesday came amid a "stall" in what had been relentless, heavy rainfall.

"We did get a bit of a reprieve," he told CTV News.

"It allowed some of our waterways, our canals and our rivers to lower a little bit," he added.

But the potential for further flooding looms, and the village remains in a state of emergency.

Crews are out in force preparing for that possibility, shoring up dykes and making temporary repairs to roads and culverts.

Property owners who can return are being warned to brace for the possibility that they will be ordered to leave again on short notice.

"Flows are expected to rise Wednesday through Friday with ongoing potential for flooding expected over this period. We encourage the area to only be used for essential purposes by businesses and property owners," the update from the village says.

Alerts remain in place for dozens of properties in the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District.

Flood warnings remain in effect for the Lillooet, Squamish and Cheakamus rivers. A flood watch is also in effect for the South Coast, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island. One exception is the Sumas River, where the flood watch has been downgraded to a high streamflow advisory.

The series of storms that started last Friday have brought between 70 and 500+ millimetres of rain, with precipitation levels between 150 and 250 millimetres seen in "many" areas, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

"In addition, extremely warm seasonal temperatures and high freezing levels has led to significant snowmelt," Wednesday's update from the agency says.

A final storm is expected to continue through Thursday with "moderate to heavy rainfall expected across areas of Vancouver Island and the South Coast," the update continues.

In Pemberton, Richmann says this type of rapid snowmelt is typically seen in the fall or spring – not at the end of January. He says both the provincial and federal emergency preparedness ministers have been in touch to offer assistance – and once the threat subsides, he'll be looking to them for funding.

"We have identified really important infrastructure projects that can help protect against floods, recognizing that this is happening more often and at different times of year."

Cooler, drier weather is expected starting Friday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure.