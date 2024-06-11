A 2nd car and a trip to Disneyland: How new B.C. millionaire plans to celebrate lotto win

A Surrey family is planning some lifestyle changes after a $2-million lottery win.

Alan Sevillo matched all six numbers to win the top prize in the June 5 BC/49 draw. He learned of his windfall during a recent visit to the mall, according to a news release from the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

"I was at Surrey Central," he told BCLC. "My daughter needed something, and I remembered I had tickets I hadn’t checked. I scanned this (BC/49) ticket and saw all the zeroes. I showed the person working (at the lotto kiosk), he double checked and hugged me.”

Sevillo said his wife didn't believe he had won until she saw the retailer hug him.

The father told BCLC he plans to use some of his winnings to take his daughter to Disneyland. He's also looking to buy a second vehicle for the family.

"My wife and I share a car and it can be challenging with our daughter’s school schedule," he said. "Another car will make our days simpler."

Sevillo purchased his winning ticket from the London Drugs on 66 Avenue in Langley.

BCLC says British Columbians have claimed more than $7 million in prizes from BC/49 draws in 2024 so far.

The game, which has draws on Wednesday and Saturday, is open only to B.C. residents. The odds of winning are the same as the odds of winning the $5 million national Lotto 6/49 classic draw: one in about 14 million.