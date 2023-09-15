856 power poles replaced, electricity restored in wildfire-ravaged B.C. communities
Hydro crews have been hard at work replacing power poles and lines in the weeks since two of B.C.'s most destructive wildfires left a trail of damaged electrical infrastructure in their wake, according to the utility.
On Thursday, BC Hydro provided an update detailing what it has taken to restore power to the vast majority of the thousands of impacted properties.
More than 150 workers have been involved in efforts in the Shuswap to repair the damage from the Bush Creek East wildfire where 4,000 customers lost power, according to BC Hydro. In total, 430 poles have been replaced, along with 52 other pieces of equipment and 22 kilometres of power lines.
"In addition to replacing the damaged infrastructure, they also participated alongside first responders and BC Wildfire Services in an extensive clean-up effort to remove debris and vegetation from the impacted areas," the update from the utility says.
In the Okanagan, more than 125 workers were deployed to repair the damage from the MacDougall Creek wildfire. That blaze resulted in 1,200 customers losing power and in order to restore it, 426 poles had to be replaced, along with 66 pieces of equipment and 27 kilometres of power lines, the update says.
"BC Hydro would like to extend a huge thank you to the community who has been so patient and supportive as crews have replaced the infrastructure to restore power," the utility says.
Both fires spread incredibly quickly in mid-August, forcing thousands to flee with little-to-no notice. The ensuing power failures meant food was left to rot in fridges and freezers, prompting warnings about wildlife scavenging evacuated properties.
While many have returned, both areas have seen hundreds of structures damaged or completely destroyed. Those who have been able to return home were warned that their communities had been transformed by the destruction the fires wrought.
BC Hydro is also reminding evacuees that they are eligible for a credit on their bill for electricity use, if the evacuation order was in effect for five days or longer.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Libya evacuates flooded city as searchers look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
Libyan authorities evacuated residents from an inundated city Friday and limited access to it, as searchers dug through mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead in flooding that has already killed more than 11,000.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
National home sales fall 4% between July and August as market slows: CREA
The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales slowed last month as they tumbled by roughly four per cent between July and August.
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
North Korea's Kim gets a close look at Russian fighter jets as his tour narrows its focus to weapons
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un peered into the cockpit of Russia's most advanced fighter jet as he toured an aircraft factory Friday on an extended trip that has raised concerns about banned weapons transfer deals between the increasingly isolated countries.
Trudeau calls on major grocers to stabilize food prices, drawing industry pushback
The federal government is demanding major Canadian grocers come up with a plan to stabilize prices, drawing pushback from the food industry.
Police investigating if 13-year-old Ontario girl intentionally left home 60 years ago
A new investigative avenue in a six-decade cold case suggests a 13-year-old girl from Bowmanville intentionally left home.
Ng won't confirm status of 'Team Canada' mission to India amid strained relations
Trade Minister Mary Ng has spent the past four months talking up a major visit to India designed to boost Canadian exports to the world's most populous country.
Vancouver Island
-
BC United MLA's defection to Conservative Party of BC gives them official party status
There was a major shift in B.C. politics Wednesday — Abbotsford MLA Bruce Banman left the BC United party to join the Conservative Party of BC.
-
B.C. banning illicit drugs near playgrounds, spray pools, skate parks
The B.C. government is banning possession of illicit drugs in the vicinity of some family-oriented public spaces beginning next week, as officials consider further changes in their approach to decriminalization.
-
Outcry and pushback against B.C.'s 'outrageous' spending on health-care temp agencies
A public outcry has followed a CTV News investigation that revealed the considerable markups private staffing agencies are charging the public health-care system for temporary workers.
Calgary
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share update on Calgary E. coli outbreak Friday
Premier Danielle Smith will be joining health officials and her ministers for an update on an E. coli outbreak in Calgary that has sickened hundreds, leaving some seriously ill.
-
Downtown Calgary base jumping stunt very dangerous, police say
A video, shared on social media on Thursday, shows a group of people parachuting through the downtown core.
-
'We need to tailor it to kids': family presses for childhood cancer research
Childhood cancer turns life upside down for more than 200 Alberta kids who get a cancer diagnoses each year, and family of a recently-diagnosed Calgary girl are pressing for more research funding.
Edmonton
-
Man wanted in Edmonton murder pleaded guilty in Calgary death months earlier
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued in connection with a June murder in southwest Edmonton, and police say the suspect was previously convicted in a killing in Calgary.
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith to share update on Calgary E. coli outbreak Friday
Premier Danielle Smith will be joining health officials and her ministers for an update on an E. coli outbreak in Calgary that has sickened hundreds, leaving some seriously ill.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and a weekend warm spell
A cool start to the day, but we'll climb into the 20s this afternoon and the warm air is sticking around through the weekend.
Toronto
-
Family loses $7K Europe trip due to passport issues
A Canadian family was 'devastated' to miss a trip to Europe and lose more than $7,000 last month because of a passport problem.
-
Charges laid after 2 TTC passengers hit with thrown bricks
Toronto police have laid charges in connection with a violent assault in which two TTC passengers were struck with bricks.
-
Police investigating if 13-year-old Ontario girl intentionally left home 60 years ago
A new investigative avenue in a six-decade cold case suggests a 13-year-old girl from Bowmanville intentionally left home.
Montreal
-
MUHC brings back mandatory face mask guidelines for health-care workers
Health-care workers at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) are once again required to wear face masks when caring for patients, according to a new directive.
-
Policy gaps contributed to deadly gondola crash at Quebec's Tremblant ski resort
A deadly collision between a gondola and a drill rig at Quebec's Mont Tremblant Ski Resort in July occurred, in part, because of incomplete procedures governing how construction equipment was to be moved on the property, a labour inspector has concluded.
-
Quebec organizations, politicians, media are inviting the public to a Meta-free day on Friday
The Quebec professional journalists federation (FPJQ) and public relations professionals are inviting the public to spend 24 hours without consulting or publishing on Meta platforms on Friday to mark the International Day of Democracy.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg’s Windsor Hotel demolished following fire
A historic hotel in downtown Winnipeg that was destroyed by a fire has been demolished.
-
'Make a difference': The new initiatives encouraging Indigenous Manitobans to vote
A "Rock the Vote" campaign is underway ahead of the provincial election to encourage more Indigenous voters to exercise their democratic rights.
-
Scott Oake and family working to open women’s addictions facility in Winnipeg
A new women's addictions treatment facility could be coming to Winnipeg, in honour of a woman who helped increase access to addiction treatments in the city.
Saskatoon
-
Construction on new central Saskatoon library delayed due to costs
Construction on Saskatoon's new downtown library has been delayed after bids for the project came in over its $134 million budget.
-
Police request public's help locating missing 14-year-old girl
The Saskatoon Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing teenage girl.
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
Regina
-
Sask. school division says it's not letting students 'identify as furries'
A Saskatchewan school division is debunking false social media rumours that it is "allowing students to identify as furries."
-
Regina city councillor heckled after suggesting removing a toddler from the meeting
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters had to intervene in Wednesday's city council meeting after a dispute arose over a councillor's decision to bring his toddler into the chambers.
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Atlantic
-
Residents in southwest Nova Scotia brace for Lee
People in Digby are watching Lee’s path closely as the latest forecasts show the storm is tracking to blow through the area.
-
'There will never be another like him': Thousands gather in Sydney for Bruce Guthro’s celebration of life
Four thousand people packed Centre 200 in Sydney, N.S., Thursday evening for Bruce Guthro’s celebration of life.
-
Large fire at Saint John recycling facility prompts school closures, voluntary shelter-in-place order
Firefighters in Saint John, N.B., are battling a large blaze at the American Iron and Metal recycling facility on Gateway Street.
London
-
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 7
The jury in the trial of a man accused of running down a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck was shown video of the moments leading up to the crash on Thursday. Here’s what you need to know going into Friday.
-
Police seek suspect in string of thefts
Elgin County OPP are looking to identify a suspect captured on surveillance footage after a string of thefts in Central Elgin.
-
Drugs, weapon seized during traffic stop
Oxford OPP seized drugs, cash and a weapon during a traffic stop in Tilsonburg Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
-
Sudbury police say driver was travelling 118 km/h over the speed limit
A 26-year-old from Greater Sudbury has been charged with stunt driving following an incident overnight Wednesday.
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Nice try, Prime Minister Trudeau. But it's too little, too late
Nice try, prime minister. But likely too little, too late and too transparently desperate to serve as a realistic government-salvage strategy, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Kitchener
-
Officers interrupt break-in, arrest two of three suspects: Guelph police
Guelph police are still looking for one suspect after they say they interrupted a break-in while it was happening.
-
Threats found in Waterloo high school bathroom under investigation
Waterloo regional police are looking into threats found in the bathroom of a high school in Waterloo.
-
'I did not do that': Former Kitchener neurologist denies conducting breast exams during cross-examination questions
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault is denying touching patients inappropriately as cross-examination by the Crown continues.