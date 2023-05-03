8 temperature records broken across B.C. on May 2: Environment Canada

A file photo shows sunny skies in B.C. Temperature records were broken in eight different areas across the province on May 2, 2023. A file photo shows sunny skies in B.C. Temperature records were broken in eight different areas across the province on May 2, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener