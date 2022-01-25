8 months after teen reported missing, B.C. Mounties release photos of 'unidentified person'

More than eight months after a teen was reported missing in Port Coquitlam, B.C., Mounties have released new photos connected to their investigation they hope will spark new leads.

Thirteen-year-old Noelle O'Soup left home on May 12, 2021 at about 6:30 p.m. Police said that week she'd left without permission and was known to spend time in Vancouver, adding that she "may be avoiding having her well-being checked."

Now 14, O'Soup is still missing, Mounties said in an update Tuesday.

Hoping to move their investigation forward, Mounties released three photos, showing an unidentified person with short, black hair at a SkyTrain station. The person is seen wearing a B.C. Ferries jacket, a Bee Clean reflective vest, dark pants and black shoes.

Mounties said the person was last seen near the Gateway SkyTrain Station in Surrey and they're hoping to locate and identify them.

Police didn't indicate whether they thought the person in the picture could be O'Soup herself, or if the unidentified person could in some way be connected to the teen and her disappearance. They also didn't say when the photos were taken.

At the time of her disappearance police described O'Soup as having short, black hair and weighing about 200 pounds. She's Aboriginal, about 5'6" tall and was wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans and black shoes when she disappeared.

"No call is too small and every bit of information is significant," said Const. Deanna Law in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550, quoting file 2021-12404. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.