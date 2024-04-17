7 arrests announced after Mounties seize more than 49 kg of drugs, $500,000

Seven people were arrested and charges may be possible in connection to a massive drug seizure in Chilliwack, Mounties in that city say.

In a news release Wednesday, Chilliwack RCMP said an investigation launched last July culminated in a series of co-ordinated search warrants across the Lower Mainland last month. Residences in Chilliwack, Vancouver, Surrey and Langley were searched, as were seven vehicles associated with those homes.

As a result of those searches, more than $500,000 was seized. More than 49 kilograms of drugs were taken too, including more than eight kilograms of suspected cocaine, more than 14 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and more than 27 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine. Police estimated those drugs amounted to more than 494,000 doses.

Additionally, four handguns and three long guns were seized, along with a cocaine press and multiple vehicles.

"This investigation represents a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and protect our communities from the devastating impact of drug use," said Supt. Davy Lee with Chilliwack RCMP in the news release.

"The results of this multi-jurisdictional project are an example of our commitment to disrupting the flow of drugs into our neighbourhoods and to holding those who seek to profit from the suffering of others accountable. We remain dedicated to addressing the root causes of drug trafficking and continue to work hard to keep our communities safe."

Following the searches, seven people were arrested, police said. None of the suspects were identified, but police said the individuals range in age from 21 to 40, adding they've all been released.

"Additional investigative steps are required in order to submit a thorough report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment," police said.