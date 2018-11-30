

CTV Vancouver





A 7.0-magnitude earthquake has struck about 12 kilometres north of Anchorage, triggering a tsunami warning for some coastal areas of Alaska.

The temblor hit shortly before 9:30 a.m. at a depth of 42 km, shaking buildings in the state's largest city and reportedly causing some people to run out of their workplaces.

An Associated Press reporter said there were cracks in a two-storey building following the earthquake.

A tsunami warning for Cook Inlet and the Southern Kenai Peninsula was issued following the quake, but emergency officials in B.C. said there was no sign of tsunami risk for the Canadian coast.

The earthquake followed a day after a 4.2-magnitude earthquake that shook B.C.’s Peace River region.

Residents living in Fort St. John, Dawson Creek and Taylor all reported feeling the tremors on Thursday evening, though no damage was recorded.

Earthquakes Canada confirmed there is active hydraulic fracking in the area, but officials need to confirm whether there is any direct connection between that work and the quake.

The fracking process involves the high-pressure injection of water into the ground to extract oil or gas, and the industry been under increasing scrutiny for its connection to earthquakes.

With files from The Associated Press