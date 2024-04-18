$60K worth of Indigenous art stolen in Saanich, B.C., police say
A large collection of First Nations art worth more than $60,000 was stolen in Saanich earlier this month, police announced Thursday.
The Saanich Police Department said in a statement that the art was taken from a residence in Gordon Head on April 2.
"The collection includes several pieces by First Nations artist Calvin Moreberg as well as Inuit carvings that are estimated to be over 60 years old," the statement reads.
Photos of several of the stolen pieces were included in the news release. Police did not elaborate on how or at what time of day they believe the art was stolen, nor did they say why they waited more than two weeks to issue an appeal to the public for help finding it.
Anyone who has seen the missing art pieces or has information related to the investigation should call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or email majorcrime@saanichpolice.ca, police said.
Saanich police provided images of several of the stolen art pieces in their release. (Saanich Police Department)
