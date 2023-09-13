6 Vancouver restaurants added to Michelin Guide's list of local recommendations

The prestigious Michelin Guide has added six more Vancouver eateries to its list of recommended restaurants in the city.

While these establishments haven't yet received the official honour of a star or a Bib Gourmand –that doesn’t mean they won’t when the official honours are announced Oct. 5.

"Michelin Guide inspectors spend all year on the road uncovering the best restaurants to recommend—and their discoveries are too good to keep secret," says an update on the guide's website.

"It's clear that Vancouver's gastronomic landscape is getting more delicious every day," the update continues.

These are the half-dozen spots added Wednesday.

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar

845 Burrard St.

The guide says this downtown spot stands out because of the "luxurious details" of its design and its "versatile menu." Some of the items that earned a shout out are the baked oysters, hand-made pasta with fresh seafood and a cauliflower dish described as a "veritable celebration of the vegetable."

Elisa

1109 Hamilton St.

The Yaletown steakhouse with a built-in butcher shop is touted for its tartare menu and its fine cuts of meat, including "Japanese wagyu for deep-pocketed diners." Other dishes that the guide says are a must-try for carnivorous customers are the bone-in pork tenderloin, the beef wellington and the coniglio brasato, an Italian-style braised rabbit.

Moltaqa

1002 Mainland St.

Also in Yaletown, the warm hospitality and intimate vibe of this Moroccan restaurant makes it a stand-out spot, according to the guide. The menu items mentioned include a vegetarian platter that offers a sampling of salad, soups and stews. For meat-eaters, the chicken pastille is billed as a "perfect balance of sweet and savory."

Seaport City Seafood

2425 Cambie St.

Dim Sum is what the guide says draws foodies to this Chinese eatery near City Hall. The fare is described as "traditional while also delivering a fresh and elevated perspective." Steamed pork ribs, congee, baked barbecue pork buns and black truffle wild fried rice are among the recommendations from the menu.

Tetsu Sushi Bar

775 Denman St.

The intimate, 12-seat omakase restaurant in the West End is described as " simple yet tasteful" by the guide. The food is said to be of "exceptional quality" and is served to three diners at a time by two chefs. Unsurprisingly for a sushi spot, the menu features fresh seafood including trout, mackerel, octopus and squid, the guide says. Top recommendations for nigiri include aged-smoked goldeneye snapper, bigfin reef squid with yuzu and creamy cutlass fish.

Wildlight Kitchen + Bar

5380 University Blvd.

Chef Warren Chow is the mastermind behind the menu at this spot in leləm̓ Village near the University of British Columbia. According to the guide, "sourcing is paramount" and local ingredients give rise to options like a seafood charcuterie board that includes salmon pastrami, mussels from Salt Spring Island and albacore tuna.