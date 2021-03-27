VANCOUVER -- Six people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident on the North Shore, according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

North Vancouver RCMP said on Twitter that multiple victims had been stabbed "within and outside" Lynn Valley Library.

One person is in custody after the incident, police said, adding that they believe there is only one suspect.

#ALERT: informing the public of multiple victims stabbed within & outside #LynnValley Library. One suspect in custody. Appears this was a lone suspect. No ongoing threat to public. We are still looking for potential additional victims. Any witnesses please call us at 604-985-1311 — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) March 27, 2021

The incident brought a massive police presence to the Lynn Valley Village shopping centre, and video from the scene shows officers arresting a man crossing the road shortly after the incident.

Shayla Dyson was at Browns Socialhouse at the time of the incident. She told CTV News Vancouver she remembers hearing a commotion outside the restaurant and looking up to see a man stabbing a woman.

Restaurant staff chased the assailant away and brought the woman inside, Dyson said.

"They had locked all the doors and they were trying to open it to get him to run away, which he did, and then they dragged her inside and her young kid too," she said.

Dyson said she saw multiple people being treated for injuries after the incident.

"None of the victims seem to have anything in common," she said. "It didn’t look like he knew who they were from the way she was reacting. It seemed random."

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to North Vancouver RCMP for more information and this story will be updated if and when a response is received.

Police, firefighters and paramedics all responded to the scene, and first responders could be seen providing care to an injured person on the floor of the Lynn Valley Library.

North Vancouver District Public Library tweeted that the branch would be closed for the rest of the day "due to an incident in the area." The library did not describe the incident, but asked the public to avoid the area.

Due to an incident in the area, Lynn Valley Library is closed for the rest of the day. Please avoid the area - thank you. pic.twitter.com/t8NFDsjFqX — North Vancouver District Public Library (@nvdpl) March 27, 2021

Lynn Valley Village also closed for the rest of the day after the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated