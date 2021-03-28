VANCOUVER -- After a knife attack on Saturday at Lynn Valley Village and library in North Vancouver sent six to hospital and killed one person, the mayor and other politicians are reflecting on the tragedy and collective grief.

District of North Vancouver mayor Mike Little said the incident has shocked his small community.

“Lynn Valley and the whole District of North Vancouver is a close-knit, quiet community. An incident like this is deeply upsetting when it happens in the community we love,” reads Little’s statement.

“Certainly on behalf of residents I send our very best wishes to the victims and their families, who were just out on their regular Saturday business."



On Sunday morning, flowers were placed by citizens near the scene of the crime and a sign that reads "Lynn Valley Strong" was placed among them. Police tape cordoned off several areas around Lynn Valley Village and the library, both of which were closed.

The Prime Minister, the city’s MP and B.C.’s premier took to Twitter to share condolences and reflect on the collective grief.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said over Twitter that he was thinking of those affected by the incident.

“My heart is in North Vancouver tonight.”

“To everyone affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”

My heart is in North Vancouver tonight. To everyone affected by this violent incident in Lynn Valley, know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. https://t.co/8Q32wuOlTk — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 28, 2021

Jonathan Wilkinson, MP for North Vancouver and Minister of Environment and Climate Change, mourned for the victims and their families. He also spoke to the fact that the incident happened in a place where so many have found solace and refuge.

“I am shocked and shaken to have heard about this afternoon’s horrific incident,” his statement reads.

“This library has been a secure place for families to gather in the Lynn Valley community for years. Until today, it was unimaginable that such a senseless act of violence could have occurred in the very heart of it,” it continues.

“I want to extend my thoughts to the families who have been impacted during this incredibly difficult time.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he was “devastated by the news of the attack in North Vancouver,” via Twitter.

“To the victims and their families, all of B.C. is with you and the North Van community tonight.”