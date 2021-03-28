VANCOUVER -- The library and shops surrounding the area of Saturday’s knife attack remain closed Sunday and city officials say police are still on scene.

On Saturday, six people were injured and one person was killed after a knife attack at Lynn Valley Village shopping plaza and the Lynn Valley Library, both located in the District of North Vancouver.

A statement on the North Vancouver District Public Library’s Twitter account says the incident took place outside the library’s entrance, and that the library will remain closed “until further notice.”

“This afternoon a police incident took place outside the Lynn Valley Library’s entrance. We are thinking of everyone affected by this terrible situation, both victims and their families,” it reads.

The library also confirmed that none of its staff or volunteers had been harmed in the incident, and that it will “remain closed until further notice.”

A statement from the municipality, posted Sunday morning, says that police and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team -- which is leading the investigation -- are still at the crime scene and that stores in the plaza are closed.

“Please note RCMP remains on-scene at the Lynn Valley Village plaza today as the investigation continues,” reads a tweet from the District of North Vancouver.

“At this time, businesses in the plaza are not open.”

A statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, released late Saturday, says that just before 1:40 p.m., the North Vancouver RCMP received a report that multiple people had been stabbed at the Lynn Valley Library.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple victims inside the library suffering from stab wounds,” it reads.