$5K refund ordered for group trip booked at B.C. ski lodge that was shut down by government
A man who booked a group trip to a B.C. ski lodge last year is entitled to a $5,000 refund – because the people he paid for the accommodations were not “legally entitled” to provide them, the province’s small claims tribunal has ruled.
Graham Underhill told the Civil Resolution Tribunal that when he planned the five-day outing to Snowy Mountain Lodge – located near Blue River, in the Cariboo Mountains – he had no idea the backcountry property was at the centre of an ongoing legal battle with the B.C. government.
The tribunal heard that Underhill received an email two days before his Feb. 19, 2023, trip from someone who mentioned that the lodge had been "officially closed by the province."
“Nothing has been conveyed to me by the owners,” Underhill replied.
Lodge on Crown land
Dana Desiree Foster and Stephen Ludwig previously operated the Snowy Mountain Lodge with permission from the province – as the site is located on Crown land – but are no longer licenced to do so.
The government's refusal to renew their tenure is the subject of an ongoing B.C. Supreme Court case, and Foster and Ludwig argued that Underhill's complaint should be put on pause until that matter is decided.
Tribunal member Kate Campbell disagreed.
"Regardless of the outcome of the ongoing BCSC proceeding, the respondents had been served with a Notice to Vacate, Notice of Seizure, and Notices of Trespass related to the lodge before the applicant booked his trip," Campbell wrote in her decision, which was posted online Wednesday.
“Those notices were in place and legally in force at the time of the booking, and at the time of the scheduled trip.”
'Disagreement' on departure day
The tribunal heard Underhill paid a $5,250 deposit in two installments in the months leading up to his group trip, which covered several people for whom he would be acting as a guide.
The booking fees were to include transportation to Snowy Mountain Lodge – but when the group arrived at the arranged meeting place on departure day, there was a "disagreement," according to Campbell's decision.
"The respondents did not transport the group to the lodge, and the trip did not occur," she wrote. "The parties disagree about why."
A member of Underhill's group provided a statement saying the guide asked Foster at that meeting place whether the government had closed the lodge, and that she refused to answer.
Foster and Ludgwig told the tribunal they had already informed Underhill about their ongoing court case, including in an email weeks before the scheduled trip – though Campbell noted that no such email was presented to the tribunal as evidence.
The pair also alleged that Underhill was not certified to lead a guided trip, hadn't told them he planned to do so at Snowy Mountain Lodge, and showed up with a larger group than he had paid deposits for.
Underhill disputed some of those claims, but Campbell said "nothing in this dispute" turned on any of those arguments anyway.
The crux of the case, she wrote, was that the operators "were not legally entitled to rent out the lodge or host any guests."
October 2023 court injunction
The tribunal heard that Foster and Ludwig had been served a Notice to Vacate the Crown land in November 2020, a Notice of Trespass in December 2020, another Notice of Trespass in January 2021, a Notice of Seizure in June 2021, and another Notice of Trespass in April 2022 that included a $1,000 administrative penalty.
In October 2023, the government was granted a court injunction barring the lodge operators from accessing the property.
"The land is Crown land. They are not allowed to use or occupy those lands without permission or licence to do so," reads a portion of the B.C. Supreme Court order, which Campbell quoted in her decision.
"I acknowledge that the respondents dispute the province’s position in the BCSC proceeding, and argue there that they have an ongoing right to use and occupy the lodge," Campbell wrote.
"(But) when the applicant’s trip was supposed to occur, the respondents did not have the province’s permission to use the lodge, and had been repeatedly ordered not to do so."
She ordered the pair to pay Underhill a refund of $5,000 – the most that can be claimed through the tribunal, outside of strata disputes – plus $307 in pre-judgment interest and $175 in tribunal fees.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberal MP Anthony Housefather to stay in caucus
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
DEVELOPING NYC shaken by earthquake, aftershocks possible
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
opinion Don Martin: Trudeau's seeking shelter from the housing storm he helped create
While Justin Trudeau's recent housing announcements are generally drawing praise from experts, political columnist Don Martin argues there shouldn’t be any standing ovations for a prime minister who helped caused the problem in the first place.
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
Right to children or children's rights? Surrogacy debate comes to a head in Rome
An international campaign to ban surrogacy received a strong endorsement Friday from the Vatican, with a top official calling for a broad-based alliance to stop the 'commercialization of life.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Amber Alert: Air 1, search and rescue teams called to look for missing B.C. infant
B.C. RCMP have released an updated description of the woman who allegedly abducted a three-month-old boy while crews continue to search for the child by land and air.
-
Search for B.C. orca calf's pod, ahead of rescue that could occur next week: chief
Rescuers will be searching waters off Vancouver Island for the family of an orca calf stranded in a lagoon, in the hopes to reuniting them with the young whale after a rescue attempt that could happen next week.
-
'A comforting moment': Victoria woman finds 1950s dog tag buried in garden
To appreciate why Karin Hedetniemi was so surprised by what she found buried in her back garden – how meaningful it was to discover an old metal dog tag from 1950 – we need to go back to when she met Gary Salmon in 2018.
Kelowna
-
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
-
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
-
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.
Edmonton
-
Security footage catches hit-and-run driver checking vehicle for damage before leaving the scene
Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that hit and seriously hurt a 24-year-old man in downtown Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Grid alert results in temporary outages for thousands of Edmontonians
Thousands of Edmonton residents were briefly left in the dark on Friday morning as a result of rotating outages.
-
'Severe weather' caused northwest power outages: Epcor
Severe weather caused power outages on Friday in three northwest industrial areas and a neighbourhood that includes the Telus World of Science, says a city utility company.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary murder victim's body found by police
Calgary police say the body of homicide victim Chelsea Davidenas has been found.
-
Alberta's second grid alert in 2 days leads to rolling blackouts
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert on Friday, the second in the past two days, and ENMAX says it led them to shut down power to a number of Calgary communities.
-
Alberta premier takes issue with feds for overstepping jurisdiction on housing initiatives
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is yet again in Calgary, making a major housing announcement to bolster his Liberal party’s position of support for a national housing crisis, but the Alberta government says he’s overstepping his federal jurisdiction.
Lethbridge
-
Alberta unemployment largely unchanged in March, continues to climb in Lethbridge
Alberta's unemployment rate remained steady last month, though both Calgary and Lethbridge saw more people out of work.
-
Canada, U.S to launch investigation into downstream pollution caused by B.C. coal mining
Canada and the United States will be reviewing the downstream impact of pollution caused by B.C. coal mining.
-
Southern Alberta farmers allocated 50% less water than normal for 2024: SMRID
While farmers in southern Alberta will soon be gearing up to plant this year’s crops, those in the St. Mary’s River Irrigation District (SMRID) now know how much water they’ll be receiving.
Winnipeg
-
Portage Place to be transformed into health centre, affordable housing
A new health-care centre will be built at the site of Portage Place in downtown Winnipeg.
-
Man shoots himself during kidnapping: RCMP
Two people are facing charges after a kidnapping in Gods Lake Narrows.
-
Province introduces bills targeting organized crime
The Manitoba government is sharing details on two bills designed to reduce crime and increase safety.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. teachers will begin 'work to rule' job action Monday
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation announced a significant escalation to ongoing job action on Friday and said that all teachers will begin the 'work to rule' process on Monday.
-
A Sask. man found injured hours after RCMP failed to complete requested wellness check has died
A Saskatchewan man who RCMP were supposed to perform a wellness check on, but never did, has died, prompting an investigation from the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).
-
'I'm frustrated': Sask. government cuts ties with legal clinic, CLASSIC
The Saskatchewan government has cut ties with an organization that provides free legal help to those living in poverty.
Toronto
-
Here's why you might have felt the New York earthquake in Ontario
As an earthquake shook New York City on Friday morning, some Ontario residents felt rumblings.
-
Video shows police intercept break-and-enter at warehouse involving a dozen suspects north of Toronto
York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.
-
Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-0 in New York home opener behind Clement's tiebreaking pinch homer
Pinch-hitter Ernie Clement had a tiebreaking solo home run off Caleb Ferguson leading off the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-0 Friday in New York’s home opener.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Liberal MP Anthony Housefather to stay in caucus
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather has ended his reflection on his place in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's caucus, declaring Friday that he intends to stay in the Liberal fold.
-
Still 18,500 without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are 18,500 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
-
Montreal public health warns of overdoses linked to alleged counterfeit Dilaudid use
Montreal public health is calling for vigilance after a recent death and several overdoses linked to the alleged consumption of hydromorphone, better known under the brand name Dilaudid.
Ottawa
-
Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
-
SOLAR ECLIPSE
SOLAR ECLIPSE Ottawa students getting excited about the April 8 eclipse
Students in Ottawa are learning about what to expect and how to watch the eclipse, from the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC).
-
Solar Eclipse
Solar Eclipse Here's how to stay safe on the roads during the solar eclipse in eastern Ontario
The Ontario Provincial Police is asking people and tourists heading to the eastern Ontario on Monday to view the solar eclipse to drive safely and expect delays.
Atlantic
-
N.B. man sentenced for trying to smuggle 71 kilos of cocaine into Canada
A New Brunswick man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for trying to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.
-
First female Speaker of the House in Nova Scotia announces retirement
The first female Speak of the House of Assembly in Nova Scotia announced her retirement on Friday.
-
3 people arrested for drug trafficking in Mahone Bay: N.S. RCMP
Three people have been arrested and charged with drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Mahone Bay, N.S., led to police seizing cocaine.
London
-
McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
South London, Ont. home destroyed in overnight fire
Working smoke alarms are being hailed as the reason a family in White Oaks was able to escape their home in the middle of the night without injury.
-
Residents worry about 'volatile' Richmond Row atmosphere after man dies in fight
A London, Ont. man has been charged with manslaughter after a fight on Richmond Row last week that led to another man’s death.
Kitchener
-
Education minister slams WRDSB eclipse reversal
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the Waterloo Region District School Board’s abrupt decision to close schools Monday during the solar eclipse is “entirely unacceptable.”
-
Sudden death investigation in Cambridge
Police are investigating a sudden death near the Parkhill Dam in Cambridge.
-
Perth County mourning death of young paramedic
A Perth County paramedic who died suddenly on vacation in Switzerland is being remembered by her colleagues as a bright, caring person.
Northern Ontario
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
-
Here are the recalls in Canada this week
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including laundry pods, kids' bike seats, sausages and area rugs.
-
Sault drug bust leads to arrest, charges, $80K in seized drugs
A Sault drug bust last weekend has resulted in the seizure of $80,000 in suspected drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, along with an arrest, police say.
N.L.
-
Mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck finally out of the water
It took a few cuts with a chainsaw and the full strength of a 30-ton excavator, but a mysterious Newfoundland shipwreck has finally been pulled out of the water near the small community of Cape Ray.
-
Premiers making 'political hay' out of carbon pricing increase, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says premiers would rather complain and 'make political hay' out of his federal carbon pricing program than present an alternative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Woman in Northern Ireland finds people who can understand her -- in Newfoundland
Whitney McCullough says she has always felt like people outside her home of Banbridge, Northern Ireland, need subtitles to decipher her accent and slang. So it has been strange and delightful to discover through her TikTok videos that in Newfoundland and Labrador, people understand her just fine.