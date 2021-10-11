5 vehicles impounded for excessive speeding on Thanksgiving Monday in Burnaby
Five vehicles were impounded due to speeding on Monday in Burnaby, and five drivers were also caught without valid licenses, according to police.
Burnaby RCMP say they were conducting speed patrols on Thanksgiving Monday and caught five drivers.
“This morning (and) afternoon our traffic team caught five excessive speeders trying to take advantage of the lighter traffic,” reads a tweet from the force.
All of the drivers had their vehicles impounded for seven days, say RCMP, and they were given tickets for unsafe driving.
Photos from the scene show that a luxury vehicle, a pickup truck and an SUV were among the vehicles taken away.
The team also conducted roadside stops in the early morning.
“One impaired driver was caught and five drivers were caught driving without a valid driver's licence,” reads another tweet from Burnaby RCMP.
