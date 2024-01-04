5 things to do in Vancouver on the 1st weekend of the new year
The first weekend of 2024 is approaching. Here are some of the events and activities it brings with it in Vancouver.
GOLDEN GLOBES ON THE BIG SCREEN
Hollywood's awards season kicks off Sunday with the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, and the Rio Theatre is inviting fans to watch the ceremony on the big screen, for free.
"As always, we will roll out the red carpet and encourage everyone to dress up like the star that they are," the theatre says on its website, describing the watch party as "a fun warm-up" for the Academy Awards in March.
"Get ready for trivia, prizes, good times and more."
Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. A limited number of VIP tickets can be reserved online ahead of time for $5 apiece.
CELEBRATE A COUNTRY ICON
First Impressions Theatre is celebrating its 40th anniversary season with some favourite productions from its history, including a new production of "Always … Patsy Cline," which debuted at the Metro Theatre Thursday night.
Performances run until Jan. 14, before the production begins a tour of venues in Alberta and on Vancouver Island.
The play tells the story of legendary country singer Patsy Cline – who died in a plane crash at age 30 in 1963 – through Cline's friendship and correspondence with a fan named Louise Seger.
More information can be found on the Metro Theatre website.
VISIT AN ARTIST AT WORK
Compared to the recently concluded holiday season or the busy Vancouver summer, early January is a quiet time for one-off events and major exhibit openings. There are plenty of regularly scheduled activities worth checking out, though, including First Saturday Open Studios at artist workspaces across the city.
Artists open their studios to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month. The list of artists participating in this month's event can be found on the First Saturday website.
JAPANESE NEW YEAR CALLIGRAPHY
Head to the Nikkei museum and cultural centre in Burnaby on Saturday to learn the practice of Kakizome, which means "first writing" in Japanese. The new year tradition involves writing Japanese characters on washi paper using a brush and ink, and is intended to symbolize an auspicious beginning for the new year.
"Materials, examples, and guidance will be provided to ensure an enriching and enjoyable experience," the Nikkei museum website reads. "Drop by to write Kakizome and welcome the new year with creativity and positivity."
The free drop-in activity will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
ART GALLERIES HOSTING FREE NIGHTS
Like the First Saturday open studio events, two downtown Vancouver galleries also offer free admission once a month.
The Vancouver Art Gallery's Free First Friday Nights series runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. Due to popular demand, the gallery asks all guests to book a time slot in advance, and when CTV News checked on Thursday, there were no spots available for this month's event.
Whether you already have a ticket booked for the VAG or not, you can also check out the nearby Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, which holds its monthly free day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Visits to the Reid gallery do not need to be booked in advance.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'Multiple individuals' fired shots at vehicle in Coquitlam: RCMP
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Another 19 documents unsealed in lawsuit involving Jeffrey Epstein
A new batch of unsealed documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls was released Thursday, adding several hundred pages to the fountain of information detailing how the financier leveraged connections to the rich, powerful and famous to recruit his victims and cover up his crimes.
The second batch of Jeffrey Epstein court documents have been publicly released. Read them here
The second batch of the long-awaited documents from a lawsuit connected to Jeffrey Epstein were publicly released on Thursday.
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
17-year-old kills sixth grader, wounds five others in Iowa school shooting, police say
A 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as students barricaded in offices and fled in panic.
Boreal forests, caribou populations in Quebec and Ontario are degrading due to logging, study shows
A study led by researchers from Canada and Australia shows logging is degrading boreal forests in Quebec and Ontario, threatening local caribou populations.
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Liberals pick candidate for O'Toole byelection who first tried running for Conservatives
A man who initially sought the Conservative nomination for a Greater Toronto Area riding has instead become the Liberal candidate in an upcoming byelection.
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
Avian flu feared in Canadian polar bears after disease kills bear in Alaska
Scientists fear Canadian polar bears may be threatened by the spread of avian flu after officials confirmed the disease killed a bear in Alaska.
Vancouver Island
-
Conservation group buys out hunting rights in B.C. rainforest to protect wildlife
A conservation group says its latest purchase of exclusive hunting rights in a British Columbia rainforest is a major step toward protecting the area's wildlife, but hunters say the move is an “abuse” of the licensing system.
-
Vancouver constable charged with assault at police jail
A special municipal constable with the Vancouver Police Department has been charged with assault, the British Columbia Prosecution Service announced Thursday.
-
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson slams company's 'diversity and inclusion thing'
Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s founder has criticized the Vancouver-based apparel company's diversity efforts in a new interview.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 2 hurt in Brentwood home invasion, police say no risk to public
Calgary police are investigating a home invasion in a northwest community, the second such incident in less than 12 hours, and officials say one person has died.
-
Alberta is already preparing for a possible drought this spring
Your snow shovel and booster cables may be collecting dust and while many people are glad to avoid the hassles of winter, the warm and dry conditions are also potentially concerning.
-
A Canadian accused can stand trial in English or French. That can get complicated, but is seen as crucial
Not a word of Richard Robert Mantha's trial will be in English. The 59-year-old's proceedings will be held in French – by his request and as is his right.
Edmonton
-
Mother, two others charged in Edmonton toddler's overdose death
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've laid charges against three people in connection to the September drug-overdose death of a toddler.
-
Alberta daycare operators considering dumping $10-a-day program, association says
Parents across Alberta could be paying more for daycare as early as next month.
-
'Residents are feeling unsafe': Edmonton politicians respond to news of extortion scheme
Edmonton's mayor has been in contact with businesses impacted by an extortion scheme, a spokesperson for his office confirms.
Toronto
-
Woman launches petition to limit size of running clubs in Toronto
A woman has launched a petition after she says she was nearly knocked over by groups of runners on Toronto sidewalks twice in the last year.
-
Man allegedly recorded people as young as 14 using the washroom at the University of Toronto
A 28-year-old man has been charged after allegedly recording victims as young as 14 years old inside washrooms at the University of Toronto's St. George campus.
-
'Suffocating guilt.' 'Emotional wreckage.' 'Excruciating pain': Powerful statements heard in London Ont. sentencing hearing
Nathaniel Veltman was convicted exactly seven weeks ago for murdering four members of a Muslim family and for seriously injuring a young boy. On Thursday, members of the Afzaal family addressed the court to deliver their victim impact statements.
Montreal
-
'A generous soul': Friends raise funds for Montreal victim's family after fatal hit-and-run
One of the victims killed in a hit-and-run on New Year's Day in Montreal is being remembered as 'a kind man' and 'a generous soul' who was taken far too soon.
-
Students, parents waiting for Quebec to outline catch-up plan for return to class after strikes end
Students in elementary and high schools will be back in the classroom next week, but catching up may be a challenge. Plans are being made to catch up for time lost to school strikes, including cancelling vacations or having classes on weekends.
-
Montreal Amber Alert: Father faces abduction charge after one-year-old found safe
Quebec authorities say the father of a one-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier this week was charged today with abduction.
Winnipeg
-
'It is dry': Manitoba farmer concerned about lack of moisture in the province and the impact on future crops
New data shows parts of the province continue to struggle with drought conditions. It's been seen as a hit for farmers who have already had a tough year.
-
Man injured during altercation with Winnipeg police, third incident in a week
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was injured during an encounter with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), the third such incident reported in a week in the city.
-
Winnipeg ER records busiest day ever over holidays: union
The union representing Manitoba nurses says members were kept busy over the holiday season thanks to the triple whammy of influenza, RSV and COVID-19.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man says SUV warranty woes wrecked his family holidays
A Prince Albert man was shocked after a dealership said a catastrophic breakdown under the hood of his Honda wasn't covered by his warranty.
-
Saskatoon Blades 'all in' this season as trade deadline approaches
The Saskatoon Blades are “all in” this season as the WHL trade deadline approaches.
-
Low real estate inventory means it's a seller's market in Saskatoon: SRA
Housing prices continue to climb in Saskatoon as a combination of strong sales and low inventory helped close out the year with the second highest sales in history.
Regina
-
'Not going to give up on this': Growing calls for overnight warming space in Regina
Community advocates are calling for a new warming space to open as soon as possible in Regina.
-
Fog advisory issued for parts of southwestern Sask.
A fog advisory in southwestern Saskatchewan is making for dangerous road conditions on Thursday night.
-
Crime Stoppers program releases results for 2023, 771 anonymous tips received
The Crime Stoppers program has been helping catch criminals in Regina for nearly 40 years. On Thursday morning, results for the past year were released.
Atlantic
-
2 N.B. men exonerated in 1983 murder after convictions were overturned
Two New Brunswick men whose 1984 murder convictions were recently overturned by the federal justice minister have been formally declared not guilty.
-
Bitter cold for Friday and the weekend; heavy snow a risk Sunday into Monday in the Maritimes
A real winter-like forecast is expected for the Maritimes over the next few days as frigid conditions into the weekend are followed by a chance at some heavy snow Sunday into Monday.
-
N.S. man dead after two-vehicle crash
A Nova Scotia man is dead after a highway collision in Elmsdale Thursday morning.
London
-
'Suffocating guilt.' 'Emotional wreckage.' 'Excruciating pain': Powerful statements heard in London Ont. sentencing hearing
Nathaniel Veltman was convicted exactly seven weeks ago for murdering four members of a Muslim family and for seriously injuring a young boy. On Thursday, members of the Afzaal family addressed the court to deliver their victim impact statements.
-
'It's hard to explain to him that his mom is already gone': Grieving husband speaks out following wife's tragic death
A grieving Woodstock, Ont., husband is speaking out to thank the public following the tragic death of his wife. Daryl Salise also wants the community to know more about his beloved Ailene.
-
Politicians seek municipal tools to discourage 'renovictions' that force low-income Londoners from their homes
Unscrupulous landlords are being put on notice by a trio of municipal politicians who want to know how city hall can curb the number of so-called 'renovictions.'
Northern Ontario
-
Woman dead after Thunder Bay police don't respond to domestic disturbance call: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog says a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a Thunder Bay home after officers did not respond to a 911 domestic disturbance call.
-
Sudbury’s homeless say they have few safe options to warm up
A 70-year-old woman in Greater Sudbury shares her story and struggle with homelessness in cold weather with CTV News.
-
Northern Ont. attacker throws bleach in victim’s eyes
A victim had to be treated in hospital after an unknown assailant threw bleach into their eyes early in the morning Jan. 3 in Hearst, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Crossing guard reassigned after handing out candy canes
A school crossing guard in Tavistock, Ont. says she was moved from her usual post after dressing as Mrs. Claus and handing out candy canes ahead of the holidays.
-
$50K reward for tip in Lucas Shortreed case has been claimed
OPP have paid out the $50,000 reward after two people were found guilty of the hit and run collision that killed Lucas Shortreed in 2008.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows smash-and-grab at Stratford, Ont. jewelry store
Stratford police have released video of a smash-and-grab robbery at a Stratford, Ont., jewelry store as officers continue to search for the people responsible.