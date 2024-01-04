5 things to do in Vancouver on the 1st weekend of the new year

The first weekend of 2024 is approaching. Here are some of the events and activities it brings with it in Vancouver.

GOLDEN GLOBES ON THE BIG SCREEN

Hollywood's awards season kicks off Sunday with the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, and the Rio Theatre is inviting fans to watch the ceremony on the big screen, for free.

"As always, we will roll out the red carpet and encourage everyone to dress up like the star that they are," the theatre says on its website, describing the watch party as "a fun warm-up" for the Academy Awards in March.

"Get ready for trivia, prizes, good times and more."

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the show starts at 5 p.m. A limited number of VIP tickets can be reserved online ahead of time for $5 apiece.

CELEBRATE A COUNTRY ICON

First Impressions Theatre is celebrating its 40th anniversary season with some favourite productions from its history, including a new production of "Always … Patsy Cline," which debuted at the Metro Theatre Thursday night.

Performances run until Jan. 14, before the production begins a tour of venues in Alberta and on Vancouver Island.

The play tells the story of legendary country singer Patsy Cline – who died in a plane crash at age 30 in 1963 – through Cline's friendship and correspondence with a fan named Louise Seger.

More information can be found on the Metro Theatre website.

VISIT AN ARTIST AT WORK

Compared to the recently concluded holiday season or the busy Vancouver summer, early January is a quiet time for one-off events and major exhibit openings. There are plenty of regularly scheduled activities worth checking out, though, including First Saturday Open Studios at artist workspaces across the city.

Artists open their studios to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on the first Saturday of every month. The list of artists participating in this month's event can be found on the First Saturday website.

JAPANESE NEW YEAR CALLIGRAPHY

Head to the Nikkei museum and cultural centre in Burnaby on Saturday to learn the practice of Kakizome, which means "first writing" in Japanese. The new year tradition involves writing Japanese characters on washi paper using a brush and ink, and is intended to symbolize an auspicious beginning for the new year.

"Materials, examples, and guidance will be provided to ensure an enriching and enjoyable experience," the Nikkei museum website reads. "Drop by to write Kakizome and welcome the new year with creativity and positivity."

The free drop-in activity will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

ART GALLERIES HOSTING FREE NIGHTS

Like the First Saturday open studio events, two downtown Vancouver galleries also offer free admission once a month.

The Vancouver Art Gallery's Free First Friday Nights series runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month. Due to popular demand, the gallery asks all guests to book a time slot in advance, and when CTV News checked on Thursday, there were no spots available for this month's event.

Whether you already have a ticket booked for the VAG or not, you can also check out the nearby Bill Reid Gallery of Northwest Coast Art, which holds its monthly free day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. Visits to the Reid gallery do not need to be booked in advance.