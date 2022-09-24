5 overdose deaths in 9 hours prompt police warning in Kelowna, B.C.
Five people died of overdoses in nine hours in Kelowna on Saturday, according to local police.
The deaths began just before 8:15 a.m., Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.
At that time, BC Ambulance advised police that they were at the scene of an overdose on Saucier Avenue, Mounties said, adding that a 32-year-old man was found deceased in his bed.
"Since this first death, officers in Kelowna and West Kelowna have attended two more scenes, resulting in five deaths today alone," RCMP said in their release, adding that they are "very concerned" and believe more overdoses are possible.
Police are advising drug users to go to supervised consumption sites, avoid using alone, test their drugs and carry the overdose reversal drug naloxone.
“Overdose deaths are preventable, and we have the tools we need to stop people from dying from drugs,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera in the release.
