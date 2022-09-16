5 arrested after Vancouver police seize weapons from Downtown Eastside tent
Vancouver police say they arrested five people and seized "a number of dangerous weapons" from a tent in the Hastings Street encampment Thursday night.
The so-called "cache" of weapons included a sawed-off shotgun, two replica pistols, ammunition, two cans of bear spray and "various axes, swords, knives, batons and bats," police say in a news release.
The Vancouver Police Department says it launched the investigation earlier in the week, after being told illicit drugs and weapons were being stored inside a tent near Main and Hastings streets.
VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told reporters Friday afternoon that police made five arrests related to the seizure, but the investigation remains ongoing.
The VPD says it has seen an increase in calls regarding violence and weapons associated with the tent city.
Assaults in the vicinity of the encampment have increased by 31 per cent since July 1, and assaults with weapons have increased 45 per cent during that time, according to police.
“We're continuing to see an increase in weapons and violence along the encampment,” said Visintin.
“Not only does this pose a safety risk to those living in the community, but to business owners as well. We're hearing in more recent weeks that store owners … They're having a hard time. Their staff doesn't want to stay employed with them because they're afraid."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'A little like Game of Thrones': How the Royal Family came to rule
King Charles III can trace his lineage back through centuries of bloody wars and brutal power struggle to 1066 when William the Conqueror took the throne. CTVNews.ca takes a deep dive into the House of Windsor and how the Royal Family came to rule.
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
Cadbury, Johnnie Walker, Heinz among brands that may need to update packaging after Queen's death
Over 600 companies in the U.K. were granted Royal Warrants from Queen Elizabeth II, allowing them to proudly display the Royal coat of arms on their advertisements and packaging. But after the Queen's death, these companies may soon need to update their packaging.
Sexual assault reported in the queue to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
A man has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the queue for Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state in London on Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service told CNN.
Radio host deletes Twitter account after calling Blue Jays catcher's run to home plate 'embarrassing'
A TSN radio host has deleted his Twitter account after calling a video showing Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk sprinting from first to home plate 'embarrassing for the sport.'
NASA spacecraft will soon intentionally crash into a tiny asteroid
A NASA spacecraft that will deliberately crash into an asteroid is getting closer to its target.
Inflation, staff shortages mean bumpy road to recovery for most restaurants in Canada
More than two-and-a-half years now since the pandemic began, restaurants are on a bumpy road to recovery thanks to high debt levels, rising expenses, and low profitability among other pressures, according to a new report by Restaurants Canada.
'Carolean era:' Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom has entered a new era, which British Prime Minister Liz Truss has called the "Carolean age." CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what this means.
Compensating passengers for flight disruptions not enough: advocate
A consumer advocate says two recent regulatory rulings ordering Canadian airlines to compensate passengers for flight disruptions won't be enough to improve air travel in this country.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria to consider returning Sir John A Macdonald statue to historical society
Four years after the City of Victoria removed a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald from city hall, councillors will vote on whether it should return the statue to the historical society that originally donated it, at the society's request. The statue was first erected in the early 1980s and was taken down in 2018 by the city as an intended step towards reconciliation.
-
Suspects arrested after man shot at Victoria temporary housing facility
Major crime investigators in Victoria are looking for witnesses after a man was shot on Friday morning. Police say two suspects were taken into custody after patrol officers were called to a temporary housing facility in the 3000-block of Douglas Street at 5:40 a.m. for a reported shooting.
-
Day parole extended for woman who killed Victoria teenager Reena Virk 25 years ago
Day parole has been extended for a woman convicted of murdering Victoria teenager Reena Virk almost 25 years ago. A Parole Board of Canada decision says 40-year-old Kerry Sim, who was formerly known as Kelly Ellard, has been authorized to remain on day parole but with numerous conditions.
Calgary
-
Premier Kenney in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was part of the hours-long queue in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. Kenney tweeted he made the trip out of pocket to honour the Queen on behalf of Alberta.
-
Blue lights on Calgary's Reconciliation Bridge switched off
A Calgary landmark, while it once bore blue lights in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's death, will be dark for the rest of the mourning period.
-
Airdrie woman charged after allegedly assaulting youth, RCMP officers
An Airdrie woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people including the officers who arrested her.
Edmonton
-
Video shows Edmonton police officer pushing woman to the ground
A video shows a police officer shoving a woman to the ground, but Edmonton police say there are no grounds for an investigation.
-
Gun threat part of mounting violent harassment facing Pride Corner on Whyte: organizers
Pride Corner on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue is seeing an uptick in aggressive and hateful harassment, including a recent gun threat, organizers say.
-
Premier Kenney in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was part of the hours-long queue in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. Kenney tweeted he made the trip out of pocket to honour the Queen on behalf of Alberta.
Toronto
-
Brothers who haven't spoken in 30 years both running for mayor of Ontario town
Two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for about 30 years are now competing for the coveted position of mayor in an Ontario town.
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil change
A Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
-
Toronto police identify 19-year-old killed in Etobicoke shooting
Toronto police have identified a 19-year-old man who was fatally shot in Etobicoke Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Boy, 14, hospitalized after stabbing in school parking lot: police
Police say a 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in a school parking lot in Montreal's Anjou borough Friday afternoon.
-
Nadeau-Dubois pressured to say racial slur during Quebec election debate
During the French-language debate, Québec Solidaire Spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois was pressured by Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon to say a racial slur.
-
Man, 53, dies of his injuries one day after Laval hit-and-run, police say
Laval police said Friday a 53-year-old man has died of his injuries in a possible case of road rage as investigators are calling on the public's help to locate a "vehicle of interest."
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg looks to add 16 new zero-emission transit buses to fleet
Winnipeg transit is about to become more environmentally friendly.
-
Manitoba couple's Bell MTS landline broken for seven weeks
A Manitoba couple is worried they will be left with no way to call for help in an emergency after going weeks without a working phone.
Saskatoon
-
'We cannot continue to skate by': Sask. nurses' union head says long ER waits are making patient outcomes worse
According to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, emergency rooms in Saskatoon are under intense strain, leading to the deteriorating health of patients waiting for transfers to different facilities.
-
Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.
-
Saskatoon man found guilty in 68-year-old's murder
A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man.
Regina
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
-
'It was an uphill battle': Walk held to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and crystal meth
More than 100 people gathered in Regina on Friday to take part in a walk with the purpose of raising awareness about the dangers of crystal meth and fentanyl.
-
DNA experts take the stand in Dillon Whitehawk trial
The trial of Dylan Whitehawk for the murder of Keesha Bitternose continued Friday, with the Crown calling two DNA analysis experts to the stand.
Atlantic
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
N.S. environment minister rejects Eisner Cove wetlands appeals
Nova Scotia's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Timothy Halman has dismissed two appeals related to an affordable housing development approval in the area of Eisner Cove-Mount Hope in Dartmouth.
London
-
London, Ont. housing market in flux
Over the past several months, London’s housing market has going through a dramatic phase — while the average price of a home in the Forest City has dropped dramatically since February, the cost of rent has skyrocketed 26.5 per cent.
-
What do London, Ont. students think about commemorating The Queen’s funeral at school?
The Queen lies in state, ahead of her funeral Monday. A federal holiday, that in Ontario will observed as a day of mourning with a moment of silence to be observed at 1:00 p.m. But when it comes to whether students should commemorate the Queen's funeral during the school day, opinions are mixed.
-
New dental clinic geared to patients with little means to pay
A one of a kind dental centre that treats patients who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford dental care opened its doors to the community Friday. Run by a small core staff, along with volunteers, the clinic can treat 1,800 patients per year.
Northern Ontario
-
Purebred dog show set for Sudbury this weekend
The Sudbury Kennel Club's annual dog show is set for this weekend at the Coniston Arena. There are 175 purebred dogs from across Ontario competing in several different classes.
-
Mental health support available for northern farmers
The Canadian Mental Health Association, the province and the Ontario Federation of Agriculture have launched a new website featuring a suite of programs designed to help farmers get mental health support.
-
Sault residents upset shelter opened on their street without consultation
Frustration is growing in a Sault neighbourhood that's the location of the city's newest homeless shelter, one that opened without any consultation with residents.
Kitchener
-
'It's a win, win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
-
'Panic was going through my mind': Shooting rattles Kitchener neighborhood
Residents of a Kitchener neighbourhood say they’re on edge after gunfire rang out near their homes Thursday night.
-
Here are the Waterloo region school bus routes that will be cancelled next week
Starting Monday, Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region (STSWR) said it is temporarily cancelling eight routes impacting around 850 students in Waterloo region and neighbouring townships.