5 arrested after Vancouver police seize weapons from Downtown Eastside tent

Vancouver police say they arrested five people and seized "a number of dangerous weapons" from a tent in the Hastings Street encampment Thursday night.

The so-called "cache" of weapons included a sawed-off shotgun, two replica pistols, ammunition, two cans of bear spray and "various axes, swords, knives, batons and bats," police say in a news release.

The Vancouver Police Department says it launched the investigation earlier in the week, after being told illicit drugs and weapons were being stored inside a tent near Main and Hastings streets.

VPD spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told reporters Friday afternoon that police made five arrests related to the seizure, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The VPD says it has seen an increase in calls regarding violence and weapons associated with the tent city.

Assaults in the vicinity of the encampment have increased by 31 per cent since July 1, and assaults with weapons have increased 45 per cent during that time, according to police.

“We're continuing to see an increase in weapons and violence along the encampment,” said Visintin.

“Not only does this pose a safety risk to those living in the community, but to business owners as well. We're hearing in more recent weeks that store owners … They're having a hard time. Their staff doesn't want to stay employed with them because they're afraid."