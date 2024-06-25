VANCOUVER
Vancouver

$43K in stolen goods seized from makeshift store in woman's B.C. home

Surrey RCMP provided this photo of stolen goods seized from a woman's home on June 14, 2024.
Police seized more than $40,000 worth of stolen clothing last week from a woman operating a makeshift store out of her Metro Vancouver home.

The Surrey RCMP searched a home on Jackson Road in Maple Ridge and arrested a suspect on June 14 after finding hundreds of items including jackets, shirts and leggings with an estimated value of more than $43,000.

"The woman is alleged to have advertised the stolen goods for sale using Facebook Market Place. She is believed to have been selling items at a significant discount from the original retail prices," a Monday news release from Mounties says.

"The woman is also alleged to have setup a retail-style storefront within her home to facilitate the selling of the stolen goods."

Authorities are asking anyone with information, including those who have bought items from this woman, to call line 604-599-0502 and reference file number 2024-49449.

The woman has not been identified and police did not say what charges she is facing.

