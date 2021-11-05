40 people at B.C. church test positive for COVID-19; pastor warns of 'surge of medical concern'

Vancouver -

Dozens of people at a B.C. church have tested positive for COVID-19, leading its pastor to issue a warning.

According to an online post from Clearbrook Mennonite Brethren Church, which is in Abbotsford, 40 people have tested positive for the disease.

"Our congregation is experiencing a surge of medical concern," the post says. "Some have more mild symptoms and are isolated at home. Others are facing serious medical challenges. Eleven of our people are currently hospitalized with the effects of COVID."

In spite of the church's report on cases, Fraser Health has not listed the location on its public exposures page.

Right now, there are no capacity limits or restrictions on indoor and outdoor worship services. Earlier this week, B.C. updated its provincial health order requiring mask use in public spaces, but it did not include churches and other places of worship.

According to the health order, those facilities are only considered indoor public spaces under the order when they are "used for secular purposes."

Even so, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said mask use is still strongly encouraged during faith services, particularly as the province enters flu season.

"We have seen transmission of COVID-19 in faith gatherings, and in some cases that has meant that those gatherings have had to go remote," Henry said on Monday.

It appears the Abbotsford church was meeting in-person, but a notice on its Oct. 24 bulletin said worship services and Bible studies were moving to online and TV broadcast for two weeks. The following week, the bulletin said they would be online "for the time being."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Andrew Weichel