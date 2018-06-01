

CTV Vancouver





A four-year-old girl from Mission, B.C. is in critical condition after being hit by a bus in Ontario last week, her parents say.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Lila Jane was struck by a city bus in Windsor on Saturday.

"With her family by her side, she is currently undergoing medical treatment in critical condition at London Hospital," the page said.

Authorities have not confirmed the cause of the crash or the details of Lila's injuries, but Windsor police said in a statement that she "was not familiar with the area, and may have darted out into oncoming traffic."

As of Friday afternoon, the online campaign had raised more than $10,000 out of its $15,000 goal.

"Lila's parents will be tending to her needs away from their home in B.C, without an income," wrote Mike Lamoureux, who started the page. "I've started this fundraiser in hopes to take any extra stress off of them so they can solely focus on Lila's recovery, without worry about finances."

Lamoureux is also asking people to sign a petition calling for a crosswalk to be installed at the intersection of Prince Road and Barrymore Lane, where the young girl was struck.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police at 519-522-6700 ext. 4000 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from CTV Windsor