4 suspects arrested after fatal Surrey shooting, IHIT says

A man is dead following a shooting in Surrey Friday, and homicide investigators say four people have been arrested.

Mounties were called about the incident at 8:46 a.m., saying it happened in a residential area near 164 Street and 10 Avenue.

"When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male victim who had sustained injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the scene," Surrey RCMP said in a news release. Initial reports from police indicated the man was being treated by Emergency Health Services.

In an email to CTV News Vancouver, Mounties said the "suspect fled the area in a truck." No details were provided about a potential motive.

Not long after, police were called about a vehicle on fire on McMillan Road near 20 Avenue.

The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took over the case. In its own statement Friday afternoon, IHIT said four suspects had been taken into custody "as a result of the quick, co-ordinated response of Surrey RCMP, Air 1 and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team."

IHIT said it will be working with Integrated Forensic Identification Service to determine whether the burned vehicle is linked to the shooting.

Vehicle fires are often linked to gang-related shootings in the Lower Mainland.

While IHIT did not mention any connections to organized crime in its statement Friday, the team did say investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

The victim has been identified, but his name is not yet being released "to allow for proper notification of the family," police said.

“IHIT is in the process of transitioning the investigation from the Surrey RCMP and are thankful for their excellent work,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in IHIT's statement.

“We will continue to be in the area processing the scene and canvassing for witnesses.”

Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Investigators are particularly interested in dash cam video from anyone who was driving in the 900 block of 164 Street between 8 and 9 a.m., or in the 18500 block of McMillan Road between 8 and 9:30 a.m., police said.