4 in hospital after helicopter 'incident' in B.C. Gulf Islands

Four people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter went into the water near one of B.C.s' Gulf Islands Saturday afternoon.

According to BC Emergency Health Services, first responders were called to Parker Island just after 1 p.m. for an "incident involving a helicopter." Two patients were taken to hospital by ground ambulance and two others were transported by air by the Canadian Coast Guard.

A photo from the scene shows the chopper on its side along the rocky coastline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.