4 impaired drivers stopped within 4 hours during enforcement blitz in Vernon

Four impaired drivers were caught in a single night during an enforcement blitz in Vernon over the weekend.

In a news release, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said officers are ramping up efforts in the city to "target and remove" impaired drivers off the roads.

The first incident unfolded at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, when police were conducting a traffic stop with a vehicle near the intersection of 32 Street and 32 Avenue.

"While interacting with the driver, the investigating officer formed the suspicion that the man's ability to drive a motor vehicle was impacted by alcohol," Const. Chris Terleski said in the release.

"After being read a demand, the man refused to provide a sample of his breath."

The driver, a 32-year-old Kamloops man, was handed a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

Nearly two hours later, at around 12:45 a.m., an officer noticed signs of impairment with another driver while conducting a traffic stop on Coldstream Avenue.

The 33-year-old Salmon Arm man failed to pass a roadside screening device test and faced the same consequences as the first driver.

Mounties conducted another check in the 2800 block of 30 Avenue at approximately 1:30 a.m., where they found another impaired driver.

This time, a 20-year-old Vernon man was given a three-day driving prohibition.

Shortly after, police stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 35 Street and 29 Avenue after the driver committed a traffic offence.

The 52-year-old Vernon man was handed a 90-day driving prohibition and had his vehicle impounded for 30 days.

"Impaired driving puts everyone at risk and there's zero tolerance for it. We will continue to target and remove impaired drivers through enforcement activities, but the reality is that everyone has an important role to play in keeping our roads safe," said Terleski. "It starts by making good choices before you get behind the wheel of a vehicle. If you are going to drink, plan ahead to have a safe, sober ride home and do not drive impaired."