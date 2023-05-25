4 arrested in Vancouver after investigation leads to seizure of $13M in drugs, guns and cash: police

An investigation into an organized crime group in the Vancouver area led to the seizure of nearly $13-million worth of drugs, guns and cash, according to police .

The Vancouver Police Department provided an update on Thursday about phase two of Project Torque, which was launched in March and involved the execution of three search warrants in the city’s downtown core, a multi-million-dollar bust and four arrests.

“Two men and two women were arrested…and will face numerous drugs and firearms charges when the investigation is complete,” the VPD statement reads.

The types of drugs among the 116 kilograms seized included “14 kilograms of fentanyl, 12 kilograms of cocaine, 17 kilograms of methamphetamine and 73 kilograms of MDMA,” according to the release.

Police say four firearms and more than $190,000 in cash were also seized.

The latest update comes five months after the VPD announced the results of the first phase of Project Torque—the seizure of $3 million in guns and drugs, including 88 kilograms of illicit substances.

“In total, during this investigation, more than 200 kilograms of illicit hard drugs have been seized. I am confident that seizures of this magnitude will successfully dismantle the organized crime groups involved,” Inspector Phil Heard, commanding officer of the VPD’s Organized Crime Section, said in the statement.

More details about the investigation will be shared at a news conference the VPD is holding at 10 a.m. Thursday.

