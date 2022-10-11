37 temperature records broken across B.C. over Thanksgiving long weekend

Six B.C. communities saw record-breaking heat on Thanksgiving Monday, bringing the total number of high-temperature records broken across the province over the long weekend to 37.

Kelowna and Penticton were among the communities that experienced their hottest Oct. 10 on record, each exceeding temperatures of 25 C, according to preliminary data from Environment Canada.

The oldest-standing record to fall Monday was in Cache Creek, where temperatures reached 28.2 C, shattering the previous high of 24.4 set in 1945.

Unseasonably warm weather also saw 15 records broken in B.C. communities on Saturday, and 16 on Sunday. Some areas experienced record-breaking weather on multiple dates, including Squamish, Hope and the resort community of Whistler.

The full list of temperature records set Monday includes, in alphabetical order:

Cache Creek area – new record of 28.2, old record of 24.4 set in 1945

Clinton area – new record of 22.6, old record of 20.5 set in 1991

Kelowna area – new record of 25.3, old record of 23.5 set in 1991

Pemberton area – new record of 25.2, old record of 21.4 set in 1988

Penticton area – new record of 25.6, old record of 23.4 set in 1991

Sechelt area – new record of 20.1, old record of 19.5 set in 1988

Two communities also tied a previous heat record over the long weekend. Puntzi Mountain matched its previous Oct. 8 record of 22.8 C set in 1971, and Sechelt matched its previous Oct. 10 record of 19.5 C set in 1988.

Heat records have been broken and tied in communities across the province for weeks, during a period of unusually warm and dry weather that has extended the wildfire season and created severe drought conditions in some areas.

Dozens of new wildfires have been sparked over the last week, and much of the province remained under "high" or "extreme" fire risk as of Tuesday morning – though Julia Caranci of the B.C. Wildfire Service noted that fires don't behave as aggressively this time of year.

"We are still seeing fire starts right now for October, which is somewhat unusual, and so are the dry conditions – however, I will say that fighting fires in October is a very different thing than fighting fires in August," said Caranci, a fire information officer for the Coastal Fire Centre.

One of the latest fires broke out Sunday east of Grand Forks, and could be seen by travellers on Highway 3 over the weekend. Officials said there has been little spread since the blaze grew to about 151 hectares, and that the flames have yet to threaten any homes or structures.