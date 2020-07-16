VANCOUVER -- The Richmond RCMP officer suspended in the wake of multiple sex crime charges related to alleged indecent acts near a private school in Vancouver is now facing dozens of new sex charges from his time living in Ottawa.

Andrew James Seangio is facing 34 new counts of voyeurism and three counts of sexual assault involving three women he knew while living in Ottawa between 2011 and 2018, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

Ottawa police say Seangio turned himself in to Vancouver police Thursday morning. They are asking any other women who may have gone to his home in Ottawa’s south end between October 2015 and October 2017 to contact them directly, or to reach out anonymously via Crime Stoppers.

Seangio was charged with seven counts of indecent acts and three counts of exposing himself to children in addition to one count of voyeurism in March. He was arrested in the spring of 2019 as Vancouver police investigated a series of indecent acts near York House School in Vancouver’s upscale Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

Ottawa police say the Vancouver Police Department contacted them in the wake of that investigation and the Ottawa Police Service Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit initiated its investigation as a result.