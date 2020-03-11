VANCOUVER -- A Richmond RCMP officer has been charged with multiple sexual offences in connection with alleged indecent acts near a private girls school on Vancouver's west side, CTV News has learned.

Andrew James Seangio has been charged with seven counts of indecent act and three counts of exposing himself to persons under the age of 16 as well as one charge of voyeurism.

The Vancouver man was arrested in March of 2019 as Vancouver police investigated a string of indecent acts near York House School in the upscale Shaughnessy area.

"In addition to the Vancouver Police criminal investigation, the Richmond RCMP immediately launched an internal code of conduct investigation," said Supt. Will Ng, Richmond RCMP Detachment Commander. "The allegations are concerning and are not in keeping with our expectations."

Supt. Ng added that Seangio remains suspended with pay, but that could change depending on ongoing duty status reviews.

An internal RCMP memo obtained by CTV News in the days after Seangio’s arrest named him as the officer arrested by Vancouver police, and notified Richmond staff that Seangio’s “access to all Richmond detachment buildings has been revoked.”

Seangio’s next court date is scheduled for April 29.