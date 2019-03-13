Vancouver police arrested a member of the BC RCMP early Tuesday morning in connection with a series of indecent acts near West Side schools.

When asked about the arrest of a local RCMP officer, the VPD told CTV News the Mountie was arrested after the indecent acts near the all-girls York House School.

The school had been the subject of a warning after a man in a black Mercedes SUV pulled up next to a teen girl at West 33rd Avenue and Marguerite Street and exposed himself in February. There are several public and private schools located within a few blocks of the reported incident.

A letter sent to parents of York House students and obtained by CTV News notified them of the arrest, citing months of safety warnings and several incidents of indecent exposure.

E-Division says while the Mountie is suspended with pay for the moment, that status is being continually assessed.

“The suspect arrested is a member of the RCMP and the allegations relate to incidents that occurred while they were off-duty,” according to Dawn Roberts, Director in charge of BC RCMP Communications.

Neither the VPD nor RCMP is naming the officer as charges have not yet been approved, but Vancouver police did tell CTV the suspect has been released with conditions.

