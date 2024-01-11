VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • 3 youth injured in pepper spray attack at New Westminster park: police

    A grassy picnic area at Pier Park is seen in this file photo from April 2021. A grassy picnic area at Pier Park is seen in this file photo from April 2021.

    Police are investigating an alleged pepper spray attack at a park in New Westminster earlier this week.

    In a news release, the New Westminster Police Department said the incident unfolded in Westminster Pier Park at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

    "NWPD received a 911 call by someone who saw a youth suffering the effects of being pepper sprayed," Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the release. "Officers found that in total, three different youth had been assaulted with pepper spray."

    Leaver said there's a group of approximately 10 youths wearing mostly black clothing being considered as suspects in these assaults.

    The three victims received minor injuries and were treated on scene by first responders with B.C. Emergency Health Services and New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services.

    "City parks are areas where members of the community should feel welcomed and safe," said Leaver. "This behaviour is completely unacceptable and we will be taking all steps necessary to try to identify the suspects in this incident and hold them accountable."

    Police are reminding the public that New Westminster parks are closed at dusk.

    Anyone with information on these assaults is asked to call investigators at 604-525-5411.

