3 thefts of running, unlocked cars reported in Surrey: RCMP

Recent thefts of vehicles left running and unlocked in Surrey have prompted a warning from police.

Mounties, in a statement Tuesday, described one of three reports received on June 5, about a car that was stolen from 93A Avenue near 121 Street when the owner briefly "went back into their residence."

In that case, the car was spotted the following day and two men were arrested in Holland Park after parking and exiting the vehicle. The driver, a 24-year-old man, has since been charged with theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property

Details of the other incidents were not provided, but the Surrey RCMP says the thefts highlight the risk of leaving a car running and unoccupied – even for a short period of time.

"Don’t give criminals an easy opportunity to steal your vehicle; always ensure your vehicle is turned off and locked prior to leaving it unattended," Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team Sgt. Jordan Davies said in a media release.