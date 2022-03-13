3 dead after collision on northern B.C. highway, RCMP say
Mounties in Kitimat, B.C., say three people - including two minors - died in a collision on Highway 37 Friday morning.
The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. near Onion Lake, which is between Kitimat and Terrace.
Kitimat RCMP said in a news release that a passenger vehicle travelling north on the highway had crossed the centre line and struck a southbound commercial vehicle.
Police said all three occupants of the passenger vehicle, including "two youth," were pronounced dead at the scene. Mounties did not specify the ages of any of the deceased.
"Our thoughts are with the family, friends and school community affected by this incident," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Graham Morgan, in the release.
"It is a great loss for our northwest B.C. communities."
The crash closed the highway for several hours while an RCMP traffic reconstructionist attended the scene, police said, adding that their investigation - and that of the BC Coroners Service - is ongoing.
"Kitimat RCMP would like to thank those that attended and helped at the scene, including BC RCMP Highway Patrol, Terrace RCMP, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, Thornhill Fire Department, Kitimat Fire Department and Emergency Health Services," RCMP said.
