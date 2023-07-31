3-car crash in Mount Pleasant kills Uber driver

A ride-hail driver died early Monday morning in a three-car crash at the intersection of Main Street and East 12th Avenue.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, a 17-year-old was behind the wheel of a red Cadillac travelling east when it collided with a taxi and then broad-sided a white Chevy being driven by the Uber driver just before 2 a.m.

Police say seven people had to be treated in hospital for various injuries, including the driver of the Cadillac and three teenage passengers from that car.

The driver of the taxi and two passengers went to hospital for precautionary reasons.

Police describe the teenagers as having injuries including broken bones.

People living in the area described hearing a loud crash followed by screeching tires and then another large crash.

"In my mind I was like, 'Oh god. What happened?'" said Christian Devasagayam, who lives in a building on East 12th near where the badly damaged Cadillac and Chevy came to a stop about 30 metres east of the intersection.

He said he noticed a group of teenage boys sitting on the curb and they appeared to be in shock.

"One of them was probably one of the drivers because a police officer told him he was going to be charged," Devasagayam said.

Police have not announced any arrests or charges and say the investigation is ongoing.

A green novice driver N magnet could be seen on the back of the Cadillac.

Under BC's graduated licensing program, the highest classification a 17-year-old driver could have is a novice license.

Novice drivers are only permitted to have one passenger unless there is a fully licensed person over the age of 25 in the vehicle with them.

They are also prohibited from driving if they have any alcohol in their system.

Police have not said if speed or impairment are believed to be factors in the crash and they are appealing for witnesses -- including people who may have seen the Cadillac travelling on East 12th Avenue between Oak Street and Main Street prior to the collision.

The 26-year-old Uber driver is the third traffic-related fatality in the city in a 48-hour timespan.

Police say just after midnight Saturday morning, a 30-year-old woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Kingsway mid-block.

The same day around 4:40 p.m., a 76-year-old woman was hit by a truck while crossing Arbutus Street at West 15th Avenue.

In both cases, the driver remained at the scene.

VPD is asking anyone with information about any of the three deadly crashes to get in touch with investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.