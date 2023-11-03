3 B.C. eateries make list of 10 best new restaurants in Canada

Three B.C. eateries have been named among the Top 10 in Canada after an annual contest that sends an anonymous reviewer across the country to rank newcomers on the culinary scene.

A steakhouse in Whistler, a sushi and seafood spot in Victoria and a vegan restaurant in Vancouver landed on the list of Canada's Best New Restaurants for 2023.

The Best New Restaurants in Canada were announced by Air Canada Thursday.

"Dining and travelling are important economic contributors within our communities, and part of our objectives every year is to help new businesses flourish and for our travellers to see the possibilities of where culinary experiences can take them," a spokesperson for the airline said in a news release, noting that this was the 22nd year the list has been published.

The restaurants on the list "deliver exceptional experiences through the quality of their food, level of service and commitment to culinary creativity," according to Air Canada.

Wild Blue in Whistler, described as a "lavish steakhouse" took the number two spot on the list. The ribeye served with yakiniku sauce and pommes purees gets a special shoutout in the review, as do the tuna tataki and the roasted sablefish. The restaurant also took home the Cocktail of the Year honour for its Negroni Pinoli.

Victoria's Marilena Café and Raw Bar came in third and was touted for its "upscale yet assertively unstuffy" brand of hospitality. The seafood towers, ceviche and stuffed agnolotti tossed with truffle butter are listed among the stand-out dishes. The capital-city establishment was also awarded the Design of the Year award, for an interior inspired by West Coast scenery.

Folke in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood was ranked number seven, celebrated for having vegan fare that appeals to "anyone who enjoys gorgeous, inventive and extremely delicious food that happens to be plant-based." Beet "tartare" is a must-try appetizer, according to the review. The dairy-free chocolate cake mousse, strawberry gelée, Earl Grey custard and fudge crunch is described as "magnificent."

Co-owners Colin Uyeda and Pricilla Deo were also named Trailblazers of the Year, in part for their no-tipping policy and their decision to pay all staff a living wage.

"We wanted a place where they could have a work/life balance and feel cared for, and we didn’t want to be the type of owners that were profiting heavily off of everything. We get the same wage and health coverage as our staff," Deo told EnRoute Magazine.

The restaurants were ranked by Amy Rosen, a food critic and author who dined 30 businesses that opened between spring of 2022 and May of 2023.

B.C. eateries that made the long list were: Acre Through the Seasons in Richmond; Brassica in Gibsons; Suyo in Vancouver; and Ugly Duckling in Victoria.

More information on the featured restaurants can be found online.