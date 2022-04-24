2nd suspect seen jumping out of burning van in Langley after 2020 attempted murder sentenced
A second man charged in a bizarre attempted murder at a Langley hotel in November 2020 has now been sentenced, local Mounties say.
Ishaan Mutneja, a 24-year-old Chilliwack resident, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the incident at the Sandman Signature Hotel on Nov. 17, 2020. That day, a man and a woman were found suffering gunshot wounds outside the front entrance.
"A gold van was reported fleeing the scene and was found burning a short time later in Walnut Grove," Langley RCMP said in a news release this week.
"Two males were seen jumping from the burning vehicle as it rolled through the intersection of 88th Avenue and 216th Street."
In February, Joshua Mitchel Paz pleaded guilty to attempted murder of the male victim and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He also received a six-year sentence for aggravated assault against the female victim, to be served concurrently.
At the time, police said Mutneja had pleaded not guilty and would stand trial in April.
In their update this week, Langley RCMP said he has since pleaded guilty. He received the same sentence as Paz.
Mounties said information and dash cam video from members of the public were "vital" to advancing their investigation in the case.
