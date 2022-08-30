2nd-degree murder charge announced in connection to Surrey shooting

A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Surrey shooting that happened earlier this year, police announced Tuesday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Bradley Minchin was identified as a suspect in the death of 58-year-old Michael Brown and arrested last week. A second-degree murder charge was later approved by the BC Prosecution Service.

"Wednesday’s arrest could not have happened without the tireless work of the investigating team and their incredible partnership with the Surrey RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a news release.

"The work doesn’t end here and while the matter is currently before the court, IHIT will speak with any further witnesses who come forward or who are identified."

Police were initially called to a home on Grosvenor Road on May 21 for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries a few days later.

Brown's identity was later released in the hopes that witnesses would come forward with more information.

Police said Brown's death was "an isolated incident, not random and not connected to gang activities."

Anyone with information can call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.