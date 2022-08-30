2nd-degree murder charge announced in connection to Surrey shooting
A man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a Surrey shooting that happened earlier this year, police announced Tuesday.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Bradley Minchin was identified as a suspect in the death of 58-year-old Michael Brown and arrested last week. A second-degree murder charge was later approved by the BC Prosecution Service.
"Wednesday’s arrest could not have happened without the tireless work of the investigating team and their incredible partnership with the Surrey RCMP and the Vancouver Police Department," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti in a news release.
"The work doesn’t end here and while the matter is currently before the court, IHIT will speak with any further witnesses who come forward or who are identified."
Police were initially called to a home on Grosvenor Road on May 21 for reports of shots being fired.
When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries a few days later.
Brown's identity was later released in the hopes that witnesses would come forward with more information.
Police said Brown's death was "an isolated incident, not random and not connected to gang activities."
Anyone with information can call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Drones force 'complete shutdown' of aerial firefighting efforts at B.C.'s biggest wildfire
The BC Wildfire Service had to shut down aerial operations fighting the province's biggest blaze Monday because people were flying drones in the area, according to a social media post.
opinion | 25 years after Diana's death, has the public accepted Camilla?
It's been 25 years since Diana, Princess of Wales died alongside Dodi Fayed and Henri Paul in a high-speed car crash in Paris. In the aftermath of Diana’s death, the prospect of Charles ascending to the throne with Camilla by his side was nothing but a pipe dream. But now? Has the public really accepted Camilla? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in.
Andreescu gives Nike a dressing down at U.S. Open before issuing apology
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu apologized to her sponsor Nike for an on-court outburst after her choice of wardrobe for Monday's first-round match landed her in a spot of bother amid windy conditions.
P.E.I. teacher discovers 300-million-year-old fossil during walk on the beach
A Prince Edward Island school teacher has made a major paleontological discovery -- a 300-million-year-old fossil.
On Mexico's Caribbean coast, mountains of seaweed grow
Decomposing sargassum is piling up on beaches in Mexican towns like Playa del Carmen, Tulum, and Xcalak. Scientists say it can be dangerous to workers with respiratory problems as they rake up the seaweed maskless in the scorching heat.
Hockey Canada board throws support behind Smith amid calls for change
Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.
Canada formally initiates challenge of 'unfair' U.S. duties on softwood lumber
International Trade Minister Mary Ng says Canada is formally initiating a challenge of 'unwarranted and unfair' U.S. duties on Canadian softwood lumber.
Vancouver Island
-
Man who killed Nanaimo teen in 2017 to be sentenced next year
The sentencing date for the man who killed Nanaimo, B.C., teenager Makayla Chang in 2017 has been set for next year. Steven Bacon pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Chang in a Nanaimo courtroom on Aug. 15. Sentences for second-degree murder in Canada automatically result in life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.
-
Repairs to Langford 'fish ladder' underway after severe winter storms
Repair work is underway for the Millstream Creek "fish ladder" in Langford, B.C., that was damaged by the storms caused by atmospheric rivers in November. The heavy rains that caused severe damage across the province last year washed out large rocks in the spillway, blocking parts of the fish ladder.
-
'Labour-intensive': Nanaimo firefighters douse 7 brushfires in 1 day
Firefighters in Nanaimo, B.C., were kept busy Sunday putting out seven brush fires within a 12-hour period. It all started around 4:30 a.m. with a brush fire off Robin Hood Road, and ended with one around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Boxwood Road and Tulsa Road. The largest and most challenging brushfire happened around 10:30 a.m. on the Northfield bluffs between Sun Valley Drive and the Nanaimo Parkway.
Calgary
-
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
-
Long weekend lane closures on Macleod Trail and CTrain disruptions
Drivers near Stampede Park and Calgary Transit passengers should prepare for potential delays over the long weekend as part of ongoing construction at the LRT station.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A couple days in the 30s possible for Calgary this week
Heat warning issued for Calgary; a minor break from the above-average temperatures comes Thursday
Edmonton
-
United Conservative Party of Alberta to hold last debate for leadership candidates
The United Conservative Party of Alberta is set to hold its final leadership debate tonight as the campaign to replace Premier Jason Kenney moves into the homestretch.
-
Council postpones closing aggregate production facility amid concerns of costlier alternatives
A facility that produces aggregate – the material that is used as a base layer for road construction – for the city will remain open for a little while longer, council decided Monday.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton police searching for homicide suspect
Police in Edmonton warned the public Monday night not to approach a man accused of murder as officers asked for tips to find him.
Toronto
-
New details emerge following mass poisoning at Markham, Ont. restaurant
As many as 12 people sought medical attention after eating at Delight Restaurant and BBQ in Markham, Ont. this past weekend and four individuals remain in intensive care, officials say.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
-
Toronto police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
Toronto police have set up a command post for a missing 12-year-old girl in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Polls say question in Quebec election is not who will win, but who will come second
With the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) dominating the polls at the start of the provincial election campaign, the most pressing question of the race may not be who wins, but who comes in second.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorms expected in Montreal region today
A cold front approaching from Ontario is expected to move into the muggy air mass across Southern Quebec on Tuesday, triggering severe thunderstorms.
-
Quebec election: Legault forced to defend COVID-19 rules in conservative riding
Beauce-Sud, south of Quebec City and bordering the United States, is a part of the province known for its conservative politics and entrepreneurial spirit.
Winnipeg
-
Leisure Guide registration temporarily suspended
Winnipeggers looking to register for city-run activities will have to wait a little longer.
-
'It's not safe, it's not appropriate': Manitoba mayor says threats, harassment of elected officials is common
A verbal attack on Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is being heard across the country – including here in Manitoba where one elected official says she's experienced death threats and worries harassment has become much more common in recent years.
-
Police pursuit of Manitoba homicide suspect ends with vehicle in flames, body found on ATV trail: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a first-degree murder charge after a weekend pursuit with police that ended in a vehicle going up in flames.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman accused of faking death makes first court appearance
A woman accused of faking her own death and the death of her child and fleeing to the United States made her first appearance in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Monday morning.
-
City seeks input on proposed Saskatoon arena locations
The city is seeking public input on two potential sites that could be home to a proposed downtown arena.
-
Trial date set for Sask. Mountie accused of murder
A trial has been set for next year for a former Saskatchewan Mountie accused of killing a 26-year-old man
Regina
-
Body camera report: How are police in Regina held accountable right now?
A report heading to the Regina Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday is giving an overview of current police accountability and oversight measures in Regina.
-
RCMP equipment, guns stolen from east Regina garage: police
Regina police are asking for public assistance in an investigation into the theft of two firearms as well as numerous RCMP issued equipment and clothing, which took place over the weekend.
-
'They're really worried right now': Concerns rise as students aged 5-11 head back to school without access to boosters
Concerns among parents and staff are rising as the first day of school approaches with some students unable to receive a booster shot.
Atlantic
-
'Nobody has the right to be violent': Maritime women in politics denounce attack on deputy PM
The verbal abuse hurled at Canada's Deputy Prime Minister in her home province of Alberta on Friday has brought condemnation from politicians of all political stripes.
-
Milo's Law: N.B. woman wants legislation after dog attacked, killed
Donna King is still reeling from the loss of a loved one. Her two-year-old miniature pinscher named Milo was attacked and killed by another dog on Aug. 20 at a campground not far from Oromocto, N.B.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry promises 'pragmatic' recommendations to make communities safer
The chair of the public inquiry into the April 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia said Monday the commission wants to issue "clear and pragmatic" recommendations following its third and final phase of work.
London
-
'Fail to remain' collision being investigated by OPP
Middlesex OPP are investigating a weekend collision where they say a driver failed to remain at the scene of a cyclist being struck. Around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, police say they got a report of a ‘fail to remain collision’ on Komoka Road in Middlesex Centre Township.
-
Tree branches land on cars during Monday storm
London fire says it was a busy night on Monday as some severe weather blew through the area. The storm prompted a variety of emergency calls including branches falling on cars on Phillip Street in south London.
-
Vehicle ends up on roof in east London neighbourhood Monday morning
Monday started off with a bang for a quiet street in east London, Ont. after a driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal and ended up flipping their vehicle.
Northern Ontario
-
First-time mom delivers baby in pickup truck on side of the road
A Sudbury area family is celebrating the arrival of a baby boy after his dramatic entrance on the way to the hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
New 20-minute non-invasive treatment could reverse memory loss, study says
A new study suggests age-related memory loss could be reversed with a 20-minute non-invasive treatment that involves sending electrical signals into the brain.
-
Investigation into Barrie, Ont., crash that killed 6 young people continues
Police in Barrie, Ont., continue to investigate a crash that left six young people dead over the weekend. The force says the probe into the 'tragic event' will take time to complete.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian injured following crash at major Kitchener intersection
A woman has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at Victoria and Weber Streets in Kitchener.
-
Justin Trudeau in Kitchener to talk housing
The Prime Minister of Canada is stopping by Kitchener Tuesday to talk about housing affordability and to make an announcement.
-
'He was running out with fire on his T-shirt': Witnesses describe Waterloo townhouse fire
A Waterloo townhouse fire over the weekend has left one person with injuries and several people displaced from their homes. Investigators are continuing their work to find out what caused the Bluevale Street North fire.